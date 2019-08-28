e-paper
Zlatan Ibrahimovic open to returning to Manchester United

Ibrahimovic said he follows Manchester United’s games, adding they were unlucky in their home defeat by Crystal Palace last Saturday

football Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic(USA TODAY Sports)
         

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made himself available for a return to former club Manchester United when his contract ends in November.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

The 37-year-old Sweden international had 28 goals in his 2016-17 debut season for United before he picked up a knee injury.

“Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry,” he added.

“I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here.

“And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ibrahimovic said he follows Manchester United’s games, adding they were unlucky in their home defeat by Crystal Palace last Saturday.

“I saw the last game and I think they were unlucky,” he said.

“If they score the penalty it’s a different game, but a game in England is not finished until it’s finished.

“Anything can happen, especially in the last minutes where everything is in the heat of the moment.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:38 IST

