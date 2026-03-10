₹1.11 lakh crore budget charts roadmap for ‘Viksit Uttarakhand’: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday described the state’s ₹1.11 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026–27 as a roadmap for Uttarakhand’s future, saying it balances development with heritage, culture and modernisation. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses a press conference on the state budget for the financial year 2026–27.

Addressing a press conference, Dhami said the budget is not merely a financial document but a plan that outlines the direction for the state’s comprehensive development and aligns with the broader vision of a developed India.

“The budget reflects a balanced approach to development, heritage and culture, and represents a strong step towards the goal of a developed Uttarakhand,” the chief minister said. Dhami said Uttarakhand’s economy has expanded significantly since the state’s formation. He noted that the size of the state economy has grown from about ₹14,500 crore at the time of its formation to nearly ₹3.81 lakh crore now, reflecting more than a 26-fold increase.

He added that the state’s per capita income has also risen sharply—from ₹15,285 in 2000–01 to an estimated ₹2,73,921 in 2025–26. The state’s real growth rate for the current financial year is estimated at 7.23%, which is close to the national average.

The chief minister said the state government has maintained fiscal discipline by adhering to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. According to him, the state has maintained a revenue surplus while keeping the fiscal deficit within 3% of the gross state domestic product.

The budget proposes a total expenditure of ₹1,11,703 crore, including ₹64,989 crore in revenue expenditure and ₹18,153 crore in capital expenditure. Total receipts are estimated at ₹1,10,143 crore. The state is expected to receive around ₹17,415 crore as its share of central taxes and ₹18,491 crore in assistance under various central schemes.

Dhami said the budget has been prepared with a focus on the poor, farmers, youth and women. The government has allocated ₹1,327 crore for social security pension schemes, ₹1,300 crore for the state’s food security programme and ₹298 crore for the rural component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. An additional ₹56 crore has been earmarked for urban housing initiatives.

In the education and sports sectors, ₹11,871 crore has been allocated, while ₹586 crore has been earmarked for skill development programmes aimed at improving employment opportunities for young people.The agriculture and horticulture sectors have been allocated ₹1,113 crore, while ₹815 crore has been set aside for animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

The chief minister said women’s empowerment remains a key focus, with a gender budget of ₹19,692 crore. The allocation will support schemes such as the nutrition-focused Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 as well as state initiatives including the Eija-Boi Shagun Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Kit and Nanda Gaura Yojana.

To strengthen infrastructure, ₹2,501 crore has been allocated for the public works department, ₹1,609 crore for the energy sector and ₹1,642 crore for minor irrigation projects.

Dhami also announced several new initiatives in the budget, including ₹1,027 crore for preparations related to the Kumbh Mela, ₹15 crore for cyber security initiatives, ₹18.5 crore for eco-tourism infrastructure and ₹10 crore for the development of a spiritual economic zone. An additional ₹13 crore has been allocated to promote artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The government will also promote innovation in agriculture and entrepreneurship through initiatives such as kiwi and dragon fruit cultivation, trout fish farming, apple nursery development and youth-focused programmes like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana.