8 unforgettable experiences that you can’t miss in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Located in northwest Saudi Arabia, about 350 km north of the holy city of Medina, lies AlUla, an ancient oasis. Historically, the unique location of this city has given it a strategic advantage, serving as an important vital stop on ancient trade routes like the Incense Road that connected the east with the west. Zaid Darbar - At Herga in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Today, AlUla is emerging as a popular tourist getaway as it offers unique experiences for every kind of traveller, as you explore a blend of history, natural beauty, and contemporary offerings. Read on to discover eight unforgettable experiences that deserve a spot on your AlUla itinerary.

Journey through time in a Land Rover at Hegra

Take a step back in time and spend a day—or even two—at Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, aboard a vintage Land Rover. Inhabited since before the 1st millennium BCE, this Nabataean city is renowned for its more than 110 preserved rock-carved tombs. Cruise beside these ancient structures with a Rawi guide as they narrate the site’s history. Beyond the tombs, admire the ancient engineering of wells, stone-lined water channels, and traces of Roman influence in the remaining defensive walls, gates, and towers. If your visit coincides with the Ancient Kingdoms Festival in November, don’t miss Stories from the Sky —a spectacular light show that brings AlUla’s heritage to life above the tombs through projection, sound, and synchronised drone choreography.

Explore AlUla through its Old Town

Walking into AlUla Old Town feels like stepping into a living museum frozen in time. Once a bustling stop along the ancient incense and pilgrimage routes, this historic settlement is made up of nearly 900 restored mudbrick homes, 500 market stalls, and five public squares—presided over by a 10th-century watchtower fort. Stroll down Market Street to discover local crafts, perfume oils, and date sweets, or simply pause beneath shady palms with a glass of fresh juice.

Prefer a guided experience? Opt for a Rawi walking tour, where local storytellers lead you through narrow alleyways and recount tales of traders, pilgrims, and families who once called the town home. After sunset, the area transforms with lantern-lit cafés and open-air dining experiences, making AlUla Old Town a charming blend of sensory discovery and preserved heritage.

For food lovers, don’t miss the Old Town Culinary Voyage —a storytelling tasting tour that unfolds through a progressive four-course tasting menu across different Old Town restaurants, each paired with cultural storytelling that brings AlUla’s culinary heritage to life. From savoury dishes rooted in local ingredients to traditional sweet-making demonstrations, it’s a flavour-packed journey through time that connects guests to the soul of AlUla through taste, aroma, and history.

A story carved in stone

The site of Jabal Ikmah takes you back in time with the largest concentration of ancient inscriptions in the region—often referred to as AlUla’s open-air library. Listed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, its cliff faces are etched with thousands of inscriptions spanning different eras and languages. These markings include prayers, names of travelers, trade records, and cultural symbols left by people over centuries, giving rare insight into the lives of the ancient civilisations that passed through AlUla.

The canyon was once a spiritual and cultural gathering point along the caravan routes, which is why it became a place where people left messages, tributes, and even requests for protection on the rocks. The most enriching way to explore Jabal Ikmah is via an organised tour, either in a vintage Land Rover or aboard a coach, where a guide brings these carvings and stories to life.

Witness architectural illusions at a Maraya Tour

Maraya, meaning “mirror” in Arabic, is a breathtaking multi-purpose venue nestled in AlUla’s Ashar Valley—hosting concerts, exhibitions, and world-class cultural events. This Guinness World Record–holding structure is entirely clad in mirrors, creating a surreal optical illusion as it seemingly disappears into the desert cliffs and then re-emerges with the shifting light.

A 45-minute behind-the-scenes Maraya Tour gives visitors a deeper look at its architectural and technical marvels—from its 9,740 reflective panels to a massive glass façade that opens onto panoramic views of the valley. After the tour, guests can dine at Maraya Social, the rooftop restaurant curated by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, or return later for one of the concerts, exhibitions, or conferences frequently held in its stunning halls.

A Creative Escape

For those seeking inspiration beyond history and adventure, AlUla’s AlJadidah Arts District is a cultural oasis brimming with imagination and heritage. Wander into Madrasat Addeera, the region’s first girls’ school, now transformed into a dynamic hub where more than 8,000 participants have revived traditional crafts through hands-on workshops — think weaving, pottery, calligraphy, stone carving, jewellery, and ceramics, all led by skilled local and international mentors. At Athr Gallery, contemporary Arab art takes centre stage with free-entry exhibitions year-round. Current shows such as Echoes of Time delve into how the past shapes our present, set against evocative desert landscapes. Step next into Design Space AlUla — a striking, wind-ventilated gallery designed by Gio Forma, constructed from corten steel, glass, and polished lattice façades inspired by local architecture. It’s the district’s first permanent design centre, showcasing exhibitions, workshops, and archives rooted in AlUla’s natural and cultural vocabulary.

Together, these venues make AlJadidah Arts District more than a stop—it’s a living, breathing creative community. Whether you're weaving tradition at Madrasat, contemplating contemporary works at Athr, or exploring design in motion at Design Space, this arts enclave offers a compelling counterpoint to AlUla’s landscapes and heritage.

Experience desert rhythms at special festivals

AlUla offers something for every traveler, whether you’re drawn to adventure, culture, history, or art. It’s no surprise that visitors from around the world plan their trips around its festival calendar. One of the most iconic is the AlUla Skies Festival in April, a celebration of everything above—featuring colourful hot air balloon flights by day, and stargazing sessions and moonlit concerts by night. Music lovers can head to Azimuth, held during the Saudi National Day weekend (25–26 September), an electrifying two-day celebration of international DJs, live performances, and digital art set against AlUla’s dramatic desert backdrop. The Wellness Festival, hosted in late October, focuses on mindfulness, fitness, yoga, and holistic healing sessions across AlUla’s serene landscapes. History lovers shouldn’t miss the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, held between November and December. Here, you can step back in time with immersive trails, storytelling, and light shows set among archaeological wonders. Finally, Winter at Tantora—AlUla’s longest-running and flagship arts and culture festival—brings world-class concerts, cultural events, and heritage experiences to life every season.

Stargazing at Gharameel: A Celestial Experience in AlUla

For those who find magic in the night sky, AlUla offers a stargazing experience like no other. Far from city lights, the Gharameel region—with its dramatic rock formations—becomes a celestial arena where millions of stars and the glowing band of the Milky Way are visible to the naked eye. On full-moon nights, short guided walks let you explore the landscape under silver light, finishing with a traditional grilled dinner by a campfire.

Recently recognised as the first International Dark Sky Park in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, AlGharameel Nature Reserve is setting the standard for night sky preservation. Signature events like the AlUla Skies Festival bring together astronomers, photographers, and travellers for night-sky talks, workshops, and expert-led tours—blending science with ancient Arabian star lore.

Walk Through History on the Oasis Heritage Trail

Nestled in AlUla’s lush heartland, the Oasis Heritage Trail offers an intimate look at the region’s living landscape. This scenic 3 km path winds through towering date palms, traditional mudbrick homes, and farmland that has sustained life here for millennia. Expert guides share stories of AlUla’s agricultural heritage along the way, pointing out native plants and produce still used by local farm-to-table restaurants.

The 90-minute tour begins with a warm welcome of dates, dried fruits, and Arabic coffee—inviting visitors to slow down, reconnect with nature, and discover the historic lifeblood of this ancient desert settlement.

Whether you’re drawn by its ancient past, dramatic scenery, adventurous pursuits, or festivals under open skies, AlUla is not just a place you visit—it’s a destination you feel. Every turn reveals a story, every experience leaves a mark, and every moment offers something uniquely timeless. Add this oasis to your travel list, and prepare to witness a destination where history, culture and natural beauty come together in the most unforgettable way.

