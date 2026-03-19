98-year-old woman gets cashless cancer care under Punjab health scheme

A 98-year-old woman in Punjab’s Moga district has received cashless cancer treatment under the state government’s flagship healthcare initiative, highlighting efforts to expand access to medical care for vulnerable groups. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a 98-year-old woman in Punjab has benefited from cashless cancer treatment, emphasising the importance of clinical need over financial constraints.

Mukhtiar Kaur, among the oldest beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, underwent specialised treatment including chemotherapy-related care, with all expenses covered under the scheme.

Officials said the availability of cashless treatment ensured that medical decisions were based on clinical need rather than financial constraints, particularly important in cases requiring sustained and closely monitored care.

The treatment involved advanced medication and supportive therapy as part of a chemotherapy regimen, with hospital authorities initiating procedures without delay after verification of the Sehat Card.

For families supporting elderly patients, repeated hospital visits and specialised care can often pose a financial challenge. The scheme aims to address this by providing access to quality treatment without upfront costs, allowing families to focus on recovery and care.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the initiative reflects the government’s focus on ensuring dignity and timely healthcare for senior citizens. “The scheme is enabling elderly patients to receive necessary treatment without financial hardship,” he said.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna offers cashless health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually across empanelled government and private hospitals.

Officials said over 9 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued so far, with beneficiaries accessing treatment at more than 900 hospitals offering a wide range of medical procedures.