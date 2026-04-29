Aam Aadmi Party expands footprint in Gujarat local polls with tenfold rise in seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered a sharp surge in Gujarat’s local body elections, increasing its tally more than tenfold and signalling a shift in the state’s political landscape. From 69 seats in the previous cycle, the party has crossed the 650-mark this time, indicating a widening support base across both urban and rural regions. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting.

A key highlight of the results is AAP securing a majority in the Narmada district panchayat and winning over a dozen taluka panchayats, stated an official release. In the tribal belt of Dediapada, the party swept all 11 district panchayat seats. The outcome is being seen as a sign of changing preferences in regions that have traditionally remained on the margins of mainstream political focus.

AAP also made gains in Amreli district’s Bagasara taluka panchayat, winning 10 out of 16 seats, marking inroads into areas previously considered strongholds of established parties. The results suggest that the party is no longer limited to urban experimentation but is emerging as a contender in rural and tribal Gujarat as well, an official release stated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the polls, securing all 15 municipal corporations and 33 of the 34 district panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the lone remaining district panchayat in Narmada and secured over 350 seats across local bodies, according to results announced on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Congress, meanwhile, failed to secure control of any district panchayat. While the BJP remains dominant and has projected confidence in its overall performance, the emergence of AAP as a direct challenger marks a notable shift from Gujarat’s traditionally bipolar political structure.

AAP’s campaign focus on education, healthcare, affordable electricity, transparency, and citizen participation appears to have resonated with sections such as youth, women, teachers, and small farmers. The party’s expanding organisational presence in rural and tribal areas is also being viewed as groundwork for the 2027 assembly elections.

Another significant aspect of the results is the party’s growth despite reported legal and administrative challenges faced by its workers in recent weeks. The increase in seat share points to a support base that extends beyond conventional political mobilisation.

With these results, Gujarat’s political contest appears to be evolving into a multi-cornered space. While the BJP retains its dominance and the Congress struggles to regain ground, AAP is positioning itself as an emerging force with growing relevance ahead of the next electoral cycle, the release added.

(With ANI inputs)