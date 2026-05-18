AAP launches fifth phase of ‘Rozgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do’ march from Meerut

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched the fifth phase of the party’s ‘Rozgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra from Meerut’s Commissioner Park. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi. (ANI)

The march, which began after floral tributes were paid to martyrs and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, will continue from Meerut to Ghaziabad between May 16 and May 20, according to party leaders.

Addressing a public gathering, Singh criticised the BJP-led governments over alleged examination paper leaks and unemployment issues. Referring to NEET and other recruitment examinations, he claimed repeated paper leak incidents had affected lakhs of aspirants and their families.

He said the padyatra aimed to raise concerns related to employment opportunities, recruitment examinations, street vendors, small traders and people allegedly affected by demolition drives.

Focus on employment and social justice Singh appealed to ASHA workers, shiksha mitras, rojgar sevaks and unemployed youth to join the campaign, saying the movement was intended to amplify the voices of those facing economic hardship and job insecurity.

He also raised issues related to caste discrimination and social justice, stating that incidents of discrimination against Dalits continued to be reported from different parts of the country.

Referring to Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitutional vision, Singh said every citizen should be guaranteed dignity and equal rights.

Criticism over inflation and fuel prices The AAP leader also criticised the Centre over inflation and rising fuel prices. He alleged that taxes on petrol and diesel had imposed a financial burden on the public and demanded measures to provide relief to consumers.

Singh further referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits and accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics instead of focusing on public welfare issues such as education, healthcare and employment.

Concerns over electoral revision process He also commented on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging irregularities in voter list revisions in some states and calling for fair and transparent elections.

According to party leaders, the first day of the padyatra concluded at Ganpati Bhavan near Brahmpuri Metro Station after passing through several locations in Meerut, including Kutchery, Baccha Park, Ghantaghar and DN College.

Several AAP leaders and workers participated in the march.