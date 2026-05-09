AAP Questions ED’s Reference to Aman Arora in Mohali Realty Raids

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s reference to Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora in connection with searches conducted at premises linked to real estate developers in Mohali and Chandigarh. AAP leaders questioned the ED’s reference to Punjab party president Aman Arora after searches at premises linked to real estate developers in Mohali and Chandigarh.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said Arora had no role in the case and accused the agency of trying to create a political narrative by mentioning his name before completing its investigation. He said the ED should restrict itself to evidence related to the case instead of linking political leaders through personal associations.

The searches were carried out in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe involving real estate projects, suspected irregularities in land approvals and complaints related to investors and homebuyers. The ED has said its action was based on material linked to the probe.

Dhanda alleged that the developers whose premises were searched had links with the BJP, not AAP. He claimed that one of the builders had donated money to the BJP, while another had been seen at a public event where senior constitutional authorities were present. These claims could not be independently verified.

AAP leaders also objected to the ED describing one of the builders as a close associate of Arora. The party said a personal association could not be treated as evidence of wrongdoing. Arora has also denied any business or financial dealings with the persons linked to the probe and has said he is ready to cooperate with any investigation.

Responding to the row, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the ED action had exposed what he described as AAP’s claims of honest governance. He also questioned the AAP government’s attempt to distance itself from the matter after the state party president’s name figured in the controversy.

AAP, however, maintained that the case was part of a larger pattern in which central agencies were being used against opposition parties. The party said it would not be intimidated by such action and asked the ED to place all facts in the public domain.

The ED has not announced any charge against Arora. The investigation into the real estate-linked allegations is continuing. No official response from the BJP to Arora’s specific allegations was available at the time of publication.