AAP seeks live telecast of Assembly panel proceedings involving Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday urged the Delhi Assembly to live-stream the proceedings of the privileges committee that has summoned former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the “phansi ghar” controversy. AAP urges live-streaming of privileges committee proceedings involving Arvind Kejriwal to ensure transparency. (AFP Photo)

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the committee’s proceedings should be broadcast live and journalists should be allowed to attend the hearing so that the process remains transparent.

“The privileges committee should make its proceedings public and invite the media so that the process remains transparent,” Bharadwaj said. He added that during the AAP government’s tenure in the Assembly, committee proceedings in certain cases were made public and journalists were invited to report on them.

The Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on Friday over the issue related to a structure described earlier as a “phansi ghar” inside the Assembly complex.

Bharadwaj said that summoning a former chief minister before a legislative committee sets a precedent and could have wider implications. He said the Assembly speaker should clarify whether the proceedings will be broadcast live and, if not, explain the reasons.

The controversy relates to a site inside the Delhi Assembly complex that was earlier presented as a British-era execution chamber. Leaders of the ruling BJP in Delhi have questioned that claim and alleged that public funds were used for a misleading representation.

AAP leaders have maintained that legislative committees function best with transparency and said public reporting of such proceedings helps ensure accountability.