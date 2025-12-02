AAP’s 800 health camps in Goa provide healthcare access to over 20,000 residents

Goa has seen a notable expansion in community-level healthcare access with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organising more than 800 medical camps across the state, offering free or low-cost treatment to over 20,000 people. Residents access free check-ups and essential medicines at a neighbourhood medical camp in Goa.

The camps, held in both rural and urban areas, provided primary consultations, basic diagnostic tests and essential medicines. Residents report that the initiative has made routine healthcare services more accessible, reducing the need to travel long distances for minor ailments and check-ups.

According to organisers, the model focuses on delivering first-level care directly within neighbourhoods, ensuring timely support for senior citizens, women and children. Many communities have also reported improved awareness of available medical services through these camps.

With panchayat elections approaching, the expansion of community healthcare has become a topic of local discussion, but officials emphasise that the camps are part of an ongoing effort to strengthen primary healthcare outreach in the state.

Public health experts note that such initiatives can play an important role in improving early diagnosis and easing the load on larger hospitals, contributing to a more efficient healthcare ecosystem in Goa.