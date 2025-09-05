Gurugram, 5th September 2025: AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business), one of India’s leading online bus ticketing platforms, has expanded its network of bus inventory by integrating services from 7 new State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) recently, expanding the supply of state government-run bus services on Abhibus. The latest integrations include ASTC (Assam), SBSTC (South Bengal), TSRTC (Telangana), PRTC (Punjab/PEPSU), KSRTC (Kerala), SNT (Sikkim) and UTC (Uttarakhand) state road transport buses. AbhiBus (ixigo Group) Expands SRTC Partnerships, Now Offering 17 State Road Transport Services Across India

This milestone enables AbhiBus, ixigo and ConfirmTkt users to seamlessly book inter-city and inter-state routes on their apps and websites for almost all major regions of India. By bringing more SRTCs onto a single platform, AbhiBus is making public transport booking simpler, more reliable, and tech friendly for bus travellers across India.

Speaking on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “Through these new partnerships, we’re bringing the widest range of choices to our users, making bus travel more convenient, accessible, and hassle-free for millions of passengers. These SRTCs offer affordable fares on popular routes with dependable schedules, and their integration with AbhiBus will enable us to tap into a wider base of bus bookers and deepen the supply selection we offer to our travelers. Our brand recognition, unique reach and the rapid growth that the wider ixigo group offers to SRTCs has helped us in securing these partnerships.”

With this expansion, AbhiBus now aggregates a total of 17 major SRTCs across India, including GSRTC (Gujarat), BSRTC (Bihar), RSRTC (Rajasthan), HRTC (Himachal Pradesh), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh), JKSRTC (Jammu & Kashmir), APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh), KTCL (Goa), WBTC (West Bengal), along with the newly added ASTC, SBSTC, TSRTC, PRTC, KSRTC, UTC and SNT. This comprehensive coverage provides users with unmatched connectivity and travel choices across the country.

About AbhiBus

AbhiBus, is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates ticket inventory from over 4,000 bus operators - including major State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs), covering more than 3.5 lakh (350,000+) routes across India. The AbhiBus website and apps allow users to check amenities provided by bus operators, compare booking fares, check bus timings in the searched route, live tracking of the bus before arrival, cancellation protection options and other facilities. It is the official ticketing partner for several state road transport corporation bus tickets and IRCTC bus bookings.

AbhiBus is owned and operated by ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited, NSE:IXIGO, BSE:544192), India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users. With over 54 crore Annual Active Users in FY25, ixigo offers AI-powered train, flight, bus, and hotel bookings through its platforms - ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

