Adeyemi sends Dortmund past Wolfsburg, Burke treble stuns flat Frankfurt

Looking to bounce back after letting a two-goal lead slip deep into stoppage time in Tuesday's 4-4 Champions League draw at Juventus, Dortmund were dominant, rarely giving the visitors a sniff of the opposing penalty box.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when Adeyemi curled a shot inside the near post from 25 yards out after Marcel Sabitzer forced Wolfsburg into an error.

Dortmund had scored 17 goals and let in just one in their past four home matches against Wolfsburg all victories but Adeyemi's goal was all they had to show for their dominance.

Five minutes into the second half, Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura found Konstantinos Koulierakis in the box and the Greek defender's shot appeared to cross the line after bouncing off the crossbar.

Despite protests from the visitors, goal-line technology cameras showed the ball was millimetres short.

With half an hour remaining, Wolfsburg brought former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on for his first match since leaving Old Trafford in May.

Dortmund looked nervous as the clock wound down but the hosts held firm, with Nico Schlotterbeck a stable presence on his return to central defence after a six-month injury absence.

- Burke treble stuns Frankfurt -

Oliver Burke bagged a hat-trick as Union Berlin brought Eintracht Frankfurt crashing back down to earth following their 5-1 thumping of Galatasaray in midweek, with a shock 4-3 win away.

Ilyas Ansah unleashed a long-range rocket to put Union in front on nine minutes before Scotland international Burke scored on the break to double the visitors' lead.

Frankfurt lacked energy and were fortunate to pull a goal back when Nathaniel Brown's shot was deflected in just before half-time.

The lightning-quick Burke put Union back in control with two goals in four second-half minutes, first from a header and then after finishing off a counter attack as Andrej Ilic turned provider for both.

Frankfurt kickstarted their comeback effort as Can Uzun scored with 10 minutes left while Jonathan Burkardt added a penalty seven minutes later to fray Union's nerves.

Union coach Steffen Baumgart was sent off for showing his middle finger in protest at the penalty, but the visitors held on.

"I'm sorry actually I'm not," Baumgart said about his dismissal. "I'm not going to hold back my emotions, but we have to live with it."

Bayer Leverkusen gave up points for a third time in four matches this season as Haris Tabakovic's injury time equaliser gave Borussia Moenchengladbach their first goal of the campaign and a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

There were few chances in a match between the two Bundesliga sides to have already sacked a coach this season.

The hosts fired Erik ten Hag after just two league games and Gladbach let former Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane go on Monday after managing a solitary point from their first three matches.

Holding a one-goal lead after Malik Tillman's 70th-minute volley, Leverkusen looked on track for their second win of the season until Tabakovic rose high to head in a set piece in the third minute of stoppage time.

