AITM Outlines Expansion to a 1,000+ Partner-Led Network by 2030
With over 90,000 trained students, it aims to develop a partner-led network of 1,000 centres by 2030, focusing on demand-driven skilling.
Abhinav Institute of Technology & Management (AITM), a skilling and apprenticeship-focused institution established in 1994, is planning its next phase of growth with a vision to expand access to industry-aligned, on-the-job training across India.
The organisation’s long-term roadmap was recently shared on The Success Playbook podcast by Expertrons & Shine, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai, and an IIT Bombay alumnus. The conversation featured Sudhir Dixit, Chairman & Managing Director of AITM, and Vikram Shetty, CEO, who discussed AITM’s journey, operating philosophy, and future expansion strategy.
Sharing the founding vision of AITM, Dixit stated that the institution was built at a time when skilling was not a mainstream focus within India’s education ecosystem. He noted that AITM was created with a focus on combining technical education with real-world employability to prepare students for industry needs.
Over nearly three decades, AITM has trained 90,000+ students and built collaborations with 100+ corporate partners through government-recognised initiatives such as NAPS, NATS, and Learn & Earn. The organisation’s programmes focus on apprenticeships and structured on-the-job training, designed in alignment with industry requirements.
Speaking about AITM’s operating model, Shetty shared that the organisation follows a demand-driven approach to skilling. He explained that students are trained only for roles where identified employment opportunities already exist, with programmes tailored to meet local and district-level industry demand to support outcomes for both learners and employers.
Looking ahead, AITM plans to scale its impact through a partner-led expansion model, with the objective of building a pan-India network of over 1,000 partner-led centres by 2030. This expansion aims to strengthen regional skilling ecosystems and widen access to industry-relevant training across the country.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.