AITM Outlines Expansion to a 1,000+ Partner-Led Network by 2030

The organisation’s long-term roadmap was recently shared on The Success Playbook podcast by Expertrons & Shine, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai, and an IIT Bombay alumnus. The conversation featured Sudhir Dixit , Chairman & Managing Director of AITM, and Vikram Shetty , CEO, who discussed AITM’s journey, operating philosophy, and future expansion strategy.

Abhinav Institute of Technology & Management (AITM), a skilling and apprenticeship-focused institution established in 1994, is planning its next phase of growth with a vision to expand access to industry-aligned, on-the-job training across India.

Sharing the founding vision of AITM, Dixit stated that the institution was built at a time when skilling was not a mainstream focus within India’s education ecosystem. He noted that AITM was created with a focus on combining technical education with real-world employability to prepare students for industry needs.

Over nearly three decades, AITM has trained 90,000+ students and built collaborations with 100+ corporate partners through government-recognised initiatives such as NAPS, NATS, and Learn & Earn. The organisation’s programmes focus on apprenticeships and structured on-the-job training, designed in alignment with industry requirements.

Speaking about AITM’s operating model, Shetty shared that the organisation follows a demand-driven approach to skilling. He explained that students are trained only for roles where identified employment opportunities already exist, with programmes tailored to meet local and district-level industry demand to support outcomes for both learners and employers.

Looking ahead, AITM plans to scale its impact through a partner-led expansion model, with the objective of building a pan-India network of over 1,000 partner-led centres by 2030. This expansion aims to strengthen regional skilling ecosystems and widen access to industry-relevant training across the country.

