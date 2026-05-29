Amazon Fashion’s ‘Wardrobe Refresh Sale’ is live now, bringing the summer style reset you’ve been waiting for

At some point every summer, the wardrobe audit happens. Not a planned one, just the quiet realisation, standing in front of your closet on a Thursday morning, that nothing feels quite right anymore. The fits are off. The colours feel last year. You know you need to refresh, but you don't know where to start. Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sale, live now until 2nd June is built for exactly that moment, with 50–80% off across more than 1,500 brands across apparel, beauty, footwear, watches, luggage, handbags, accessories and more. Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sales is live now

Shopping Has Gotten Smarter with AI-powered discovery

The most interesting thing about this year’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale is that AI-powered tools are your new shopping buddy helping you find your next favourite piece before you even know you're looking for it. Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus, has quietly become one of the more useful things to happen to online fashion in a while. Instead of scrolling endlessly through pages of results, you can now ask it things the way you’d ask a friend who knows fashion like “"linen shirts in white or olive for officewear” or “pastel green color mein vacation-ready co-ord sets dikhao” — and get picks that actually make sense for what you’re looking for.

But the feature worth paying attention to is the price history tracker. Rufus now shows you a 30- to 90-day price history on products, so those sneakers you've had sitting in your wishlist? You can also set a price alert and tell Rufus ‘Buy this dress when it hits 50% off', and it will complete the purchase automatically when the price drops.

Then there’s Amazon Lens AI, which lets you photograph an outfit. Something you spotted on the street, in a magazine, on Instagram and find similar styles instantly. For anyone who has spent 20 minutes wondering what shoes go with a new kurta, the ‘Wear It With’ feature builds complete looks for you, pairing a top with footwear, bags and accessories so the decision fatigue disappears entirely.

What’s Actually Worth Shopping This Season

With over four lakh styles across apparel, accessories, watches, jewellery, footwear and more, these are some of the top picks under the NDTV radar.