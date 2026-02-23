Atlys Sets New Standard for Transparency and Fairness in Visa Services

The visa application process has long operated as a black box. Travellers submit documents and wait, with little visibility into processing timelines, application status, or why delays occur. System issues cause unexplained slowdowns. Financial aspects remain equally opaque. For an industry handling millions of visa applications annually, transparency across operational and financial aspects has been more the exception than the rule. For an industry handling millions of visa applications annually, transparency across operational and financial aspects is the key. Atlys, a visa processing startup, is addressing this opacity through a comprehensive transparency initiative spanning operations and finances.

Atlys, a visa processing startup, is addressing this opacity through a comprehensive transparency initiative spanning operations and finances. Automatic exchange rate refunds are a key component of the Atlys transparency initiative, tackling a hidden aspect of visa costs. When travellers pay in rupees and governments charge in dollars or other currencies, the company returns any favourable rate differences automatically.

The exchange rate refund mechanism is straightforward. Atlys locks in the conversion rate when a traveller makes a payment. If the actual exchange rate at government submission is more favourable, the difference is automatically credited back to the traveller's account without any action required. Amounts as small as ₹17 are refunded when currency rates shift between payment and processing. The automatic currency refunds apply systematically across all destinations and currency pairs, making it standard practice.

This forex fairness policy sits within a broader visa transparency framework built into the platform. Atlys recently launched the second edition of its transparency hub, documenting these measures in detail. The platform provides real-time visa tracking that shows travellers exactly where their application stands at every stage of the journey. Before submission, Atlys provides anestimated time of arrival for visa decisions using extensive data processing to predict timelines through a predictive engine that improves with each processed application.

The operational transparency extends to system performance across the visa ecosystem. A real-time systems tracker displays the status of both the platform and government visa portals, showing past and current performance with incident timelines. When systems experience issues or slowdowns, travellers can check the status in real time, allowing them to get clarity on where the delay is.

Beyond exchange rate refunds, the transparency initiative includes complete visibility into the Pay When On Time model, explaining when charges apply. The company has also made its refund policy public, offering full refunds on rejected applications for eligible countries. The published policy details stage-by-stage coverage across visa categories, including eVisas, US visas, Schengen visas, and Passport Collection, showing applicants exactly when they qualify for refunds and under what conditions.

Atlys maintains a complete, time-stamped record of every visa fee change for every destination it services, bringing transparency to visa pricing. The fee change history displays what changed, when it changed, and why, allowing travellers to access complete pricing information before applying.

The Atlys transparency initiative marks a shift from opacity to visibility in visa processing. What was once a black box for visa applications is now trackable, explained, and fair at every stage.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.