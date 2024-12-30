Audi drives the 22nd edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2024

Luxury automotive brand Audi India revved up the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2024 after taking on the role of the official mobility partner for the grand event. As the brand elevated the summit experience by offering its attendees a seamless and exclusive journey, auto enthusiasts also got a first look at the much-awaited new Audi Q7 which was recently launched in India. Balbir Singh Dhillon with the new Audi Q7.

This strategic alliance highlights Audi’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility. The 22nd edition of HTLS brought together leaders and icons from across fields of politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment with a focus on conversations that generate #IdeasThatInspire.

The list of eminent speakers included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, 68th US Secretary of State John Kerry, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group KM Birla, Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Sportspersons Harika Dronavalli Chandra, Vidit Gujrathi, PR Sreejesh, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Member of Parliament and National President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, Director of Google Deepmind Manish Gupta, among several others.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

About the new Audi Q7

Attendees also caught a first look at the luxury three-row SUV, the new Audi Q7, which was up on display at the event. Everything had been upgraded, from interiors that have been modelled on a virtual cockpit to the driving experience that is rich with features. Priced competitively, starting at ₹88.66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), the new Audi Q7 has been launched in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

The new Audi Q7 boasts a refined exterior and interior design, complemented by a cutting-edge technology package. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and additional climate control display create a sophisticated and intuitive cabin. Other notable features include a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Powering the new Audi Q7 is a powerful 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that delivers 345 PS and 500 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox and the brand’s signature quattro all-wheel-drive system. Safety is paramount, with the Audi Q7 equipped with eight airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and advanced driver assistance features.

Balbir Singh Dhillon with the new Audi Q8!

About HTLS

The HTLS was launched in 2003 with a vision to elevate discussions on pressing global issues and foster interaction among influential leaders from diverse fields. Over the past 21 years, the HTLS has consistently provided a platform for high-quality thought leadership and innovative solutions. Renowned personalities from India and around the world have graced the summit, sharing their insights and inspiring future generations.

The previous editions of the summit attracted a distinguished audience comprising senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business leaders, intellectuals, and analysts. Over the years, it has solidified its position as one of India's most prestigious and anticipated forums. Expanding its global reach, the summit has also been successfully hosted in Singapore, where top regional leaders convened to deliberate on Asia's ascendance and the evolving global landscape.

At HTLS 2023, the global thought leaders discussed and shared their views on progressing Beyond Barriers This year, the landmark 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit brings together leaders & icons from across the field of politics, sports, business, health & science, and entertainment, to have conversations that will give rise to #IdeasThatInspire.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.