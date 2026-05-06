Back-to-school 2026: Inside MSI’s laptop lineup for students this year
AI-powered high-performance machines meet the beauty of everyday usability in MSI’s back-to-school laptop picks.
New school year, new energy! Whether you are creating code, rendering 3D worlds, or just need a reliable way to finish that 2,000-word essay at 2 am, your tech should not hold you back. Your choice of laptop is an important decision you will make at the start of a new school year.
MSI has long been a global leader in high-performance computing, known for pushing the boundaries of what portable machines can do. The brand is turning up the heat with artificial intelligence (AI)-ready processors and next-gen graphics designed to handle everything from heavy-duty engineering software to casual streaming. We’ve got some of the best MSI models to help you find your perfect campus match.
In-store and multi-channel favourites
The reliable daily drivers
This series is built for the student who needs a dependable partner for both intense study sessions and high-octane gaming. The Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN and Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN are classics in the MSI lineup and are known for their warrior-like durability. The 102IN model is a performance beast with an Intel Core i7-14650HX and RTX 4060, while the 438IN offers an accessible entry into high-performance tech with an Intel i5-14450HX and RTX 5050.
Both models feature a 144 Hz FHD display that ensures smooth visuals for everything from fast-paced lectures to e-sports. The 4-zone RGB keyboard allows you to add a touch of personal flair to your dorm desk, making it the perfect entry point for early college students.
Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN
Offer Price: ₹1,51,990
Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN
Offer Price: Rs. 1,02,990
The campus lightweights
Designed for the student who is always on the move, the Thin 15 series (including models 15 B13UC-124IN, B13UC-125IN, B13UC-129IN, and B13UC-2019IN) balances a slim profile with serious internal hardware. Most of these variants are powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H and RTX 3050, while the 2019IN steps up with an Intel Core i7-12650H for better multi-core performance during heavy multitasking.
Despite their thin chassis, they don’t compromise on the viewing experience, offering a 144 Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling through long research papers or watching high-res videos feel easy. It is the ultimate choice for those who need to save space in their backpack without losing the edge.
Thin 15 B13UC-124IN
Offer Price: Rs. 89,990
Thin 15 B13UC-125IN
Offer Price: Rs. 82,990
Thin 15 B13UC-129IN
Offer Price: Rs.80,990
Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN
Offer Price: Rs. 89,990
The sharp all-rounder
If you are looking for a laptop that strikes the perfect middle ground between price and power, the Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN is the answer. It features a robust Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with an RTX 3050 GPU, making it a solid choice for STEM students who need to run simulations or creative students working with digital art software.
The 15.6-inch 144Hz display provides ample screen real estate for split-screen multitasking, while the updated cooling system ensures the laptop stays quiet even during intense assignments. It is a versatile tool built to handle the diverse demands of a modern curriculum.
Offer Price: Rs. 94,990
The mobile scholar
For the student whose workplace changes from the library to a coffee shop every hour, the Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN is a good choice. This Intel Evo-certified machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, a chip designed specifically for high efficiency and AI-driven tasks.
It meets strict standards for battery life and instant wake speed, ensuring you are ready to take notes the second a professor starts speaking. Its compact 14-inch frame is incredibly easy to carry, yet it remains powerful enough to handle sophisticated productivity software and light creative work with ease.
Offer Price: Rs. 1,07,990
The hustler’s choice
If your priority is portability without sacrificing on-screen size, the Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN is a top-tier contender. It is Intel Evo certified, which means it meets strict standards for battery life, wake speed, and performance. This model is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which features dedicated AI acceleration to help with productivity tasks.
The Stellar Gray finish is professional enough for internships and presentations, while the QHD+ display offers crisp visuals for researching and streaming. This one is a sophisticated choice for business or liberal arts students who need a large-sized, high-quality screen for analysing complex data or editing documents.
Offer Price: Rs. 1,39,990
The ‘boss’ energy
This model is for the student who refuses to compromise. The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN is a desktop-replacement powerhouse. Wrapped in a stunning Norse Myth aesthetic, this machine is designed for heavy-duty tasks like 3D modelling, high-end video editing, and complex data simulations.
It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. The 18-inch Mini-LED UHD+ display ensures that your creative projects look vibrant and professional. With a Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB keyboard, every keystroke feels tactile and precise, making those long thesis-writing sessions much more satisfying.
Offer Price: Rs. 6,29,990
Main character vibes
The Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN offers a good balance of style and raw performance. It is tailored for students who need a high-end workstation for engineering or architectural software but also want a machine that dominates in gaming during the weekends.
Under the hood, you will find an Intel i9-14900HX processor and RTX 4090 graphics. The 18-inch Mini-LED screen provides incredible brightness and contrast, perfect for both detailed design work and immersive entertainment. The Core Black Aluminium chassis gives it durability that can withstand the rigors of campus life.
Offer Price: Rs. 3,99,990
High on aesthetics
For the student who views their laptop as a statement piece, the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN is a work of art. This ultra-lightweight laptop features a design inspired by traditional Japanese art, making it stand out in any classroom or library.
Lightweight and featuring a 14-inch 144Hz display, it is designed for maximum mobility. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, it handles research, writing, and administrative tasks with ease. It even comes with a dedicated MSI Topload bag, ensuring your stylish device stays protected.
Offer Price: Rs. 1,32,990
|Model
|Key Specs
|Offer price
|Best for
|Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN
|i7-14650HX, RTX 5060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, QHD 165Hz
|Rs. 1,51,990
|Gaming and high-level coding
|Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN
|i5-14450HX, RTX 5050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz
|Rs. 1,02,990
|STEM projects and daily use
|Thin 15 B13UC-124IN
|Rs. 89,990
|Portability
|Thin 15 B13UC-125IN
|i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz
|Rs. 82,990
|Practical campus performance
|Thin 15 B13UC-129IN
|i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz
|Rs. 80,990
|Multi-tasking
|Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN
|i7-13620H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz
|Rs. 89,990
|All-rounder
|Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN
|i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 144Hz
|Rs. 94,990
|Price and power
|Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN
|Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14" FHD+
|Rs. 1,07,990
|AI-led productivity
|Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN
|Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16" QHD+
|Rs. 1,39,990
|Big screen, Stellar Gray finish
|Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN
|i9-285HX, RTX 5090, 96GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 18" UHD+
|Rs. 6,29,990
|3D rendering and heavy data
|Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN
|i9-14900HX, RTX 4090, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 18" UHD+
|Rs. 3,99,990
|High-end engineering and gaming
|Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN
|Ultra 7 255H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14" FHD+
|Rs. 1,32,990
|Travel and aesthetic lovers
Online exclusive models
You can also explore these exclusive models available online on Flipkart.
The Ryzen advantage
For students who prefer the high-efficiency performance of an AMD processor, the Thin A15 series (models B7UC-104IN, B7UC-102IN, and B7UCX-105IN) is a top pick. Driven by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and paired with RTX 3050 graphics, these machines are built for multitasking across dozens of browser tabs, streaming music, and running background apps without a hitch.
The B7UCX-105IN variant provides a well-balanced profile for those who want a laptop that stays cool and quiet during long study sessions. It is a great value-for-money option that delivers modern specs in a portable and student-friendly design at a price that is easy on the pocket too. This is made even better with the ongoing offers.
Thin A15 B7UC-104IN
Offer Price: ₹.75,990
Thin A15 B7UC-102IN
Offer Price: Rs. 71,990
Thin A15 B7UCX-105IN
Offer Price: Rs. 65,990
Sleek minimalism
The Modern 14 C13M (Urban Silver) is the ultimate accessory for the minimalist student. If your academic life revolves around lectures, writing, and presentation prep, this laptop offers everything you need without the bulk. Powered by an Intel i3-1315U and Intel UHD graphics, it provides a smooth run and snappiness to everyday tasks.
The Urban Silver finish gives it a premium, professional look that fits right into a classroom or an internship office. It features a comfortable keyboard and a clear display, making it a highly practical and budget-friendly choice for general education requirements.
Offer Price: ₹52,990
The efficient all-rounder
The Modern 14 C7M (available in 16 GB and 8 GB variants) is built for the pragmatic student. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, this laptop is designed to provide maximum value and efficiency. The 16 GB RAM model is perfect for those who never close a tab, while the 8 GB version handles standard assignments and streaming with ease.
With its ultra-portable design and long-lasting battery life, it’s an ideal all-day laptop. Whether you are working on a complex spreadsheet or binge-watching a series after a long day of classes, the Modern 14 C7M delivers consistent performance in a sleek package.
Modern 14 C7M 16 GB
Offer Price: Rs.48,990
Modern 14 C7M 8 GB
Offer Price: Rs. 47,990
Modern performance
Stepping up the power in the Modern series, the Modern 14 C13M-115IN is designed for students who need extra zip for more demanding software. It features the Intel Core i5-1335U, which offers a significant boost in processing power for tasks like light photo editing or managing large data sets for school projects.
It retains the signature slim profile of the Modern series, ensuring it doesn't weigh you down. With its sophisticated hardware and reliable build quality, it is a good investment for high school or early university students who want a laptop that will last through their entire degree.
Offer Price: Rs. 42,990
|Model
|Key Specs
|Offer price
|Best for
|Thin A15 (104IN)
|R5-7535HS, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
|Rs. 75,990
|Coding
|Thin A15 (102IN)
|R5-7535HS, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Rs. 71,990
|Everyday gaming and performance
|Thin A15 (105IN)
|R5-7535HS, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Rs. 65,990
|Budget-friendly versatility
|Modern 14 (Urban Silver)
|i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Iris Xe Graphics
|Rs. 52,990
|Internships and office tools
|Modern 14 (C7M-16GB)
|R5-7430U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics
|Rs. 48,990
|Portability and battery
|Modern 14 (C7M-8GB)
|R5-7530U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics
|Rs. 47,990
|Sleek looks
|Modern 14 (115IN)
|i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Compact Build
|Rs. 42,990
|Portability and long life
Ready for an upgrade?
When you buy a new MSI machine now, you are not just upgrading your machine. You are also scoring a 1-year free warranty extension worth ₹4,999, easy EMI plans for up to 24 months, and an MSI backpack bundle with Modern, Thin, Cyborg, and Katana variants when you buy your machine offline.
Head to an MSI-authorised retailer or Flipkart to grab yours before the new semester begins! The deals are live from May 4 to May 24.