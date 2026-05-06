Back-to-school 2026: Inside MSI’s laptop lineup for students this year

New school year, new energy! Whether you are creating code, rendering 3D worlds, or just need a reliable way to finish that 2,000-word essay at 2 am, your tech should not hold you back. Your choice of laptop is an important decision you will make at the start of a new school year. Find your perfect back-to-school match with an MSI laptop designed with high-performance tools for the modern campus. (MSI)

MSI has long been a global leader in high-performance computing, known for pushing the boundaries of what portable machines can do. The brand is turning up the heat with artificial intelligence (AI)-ready processors and next-gen graphics designed to handle everything from heavy-duty engineering software to casual streaming. We’ve got some of the best MSI models to help you find your perfect campus match.

In-store and multi-channel favourites The reliable daily drivers This series is built for the student who needs a dependable partner for both intense study sessions and high-octane gaming. The Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN and Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN are classics in the MSI lineup and are known for their warrior-like durability. The 102IN model is a performance beast with an Intel Core i7-14650HX and RTX 4060, while the 438IN offers an accessible entry into high-performance tech with an Intel i5-14450HX and RTX 5050.

Both models feature a 144 Hz FHD display that ensures smooth visuals for everything from fast-paced lectures to e-sports. The 4-zone RGB keyboard allows you to add a touch of personal flair to your dorm desk, making it the perfect entry point for early college students.

Katana 15 HX B14WFK-102IN

Offer Price: ₹1,51,990

Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN

Offer Price: Rs. 1,02,990

The campus lightweights Designed for the student who is always on the move, the Thin 15 series (including models 15 B13UC-124IN, B13UC-125IN, B13UC-129IN, and B13UC-2019IN) balances a slim profile with serious internal hardware. Most of these variants are powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H and RTX 3050, while the 2019IN steps up with an Intel Core i7-12650H for better multi-core performance during heavy multitasking.

Despite their thin chassis, they don’t compromise on the viewing experience, offering a 144 Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling through long research papers or watching high-res videos feel easy. It is the ultimate choice for those who need to save space in their backpack without losing the edge.

Thin 15 B13UC-124IN

Offer Price: Rs. 89,990

Thin 15 B13UC-125IN

Offer Price: Rs. 82,990

Thin 15 B13UC-129IN

Offer Price: Rs.80,990

Thin 15 B13UC-2019IN

Offer Price: Rs. 89,990

The sharp all-rounder If you are looking for a laptop that strikes the perfect middle ground between price and power, the Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN is the answer. It features a robust Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with an RTX 3050 GPU, making it a solid choice for STEM students who need to run simulations or creative students working with digital art software.

The 15.6-inch 144Hz display provides ample screen real estate for split-screen multitasking, while the updated cooling system ensures the laptop stays quiet even during intense assignments. It is a versatile tool built to handle the diverse demands of a modern curriculum.

Offer Price: Rs. 94,990

The mobile scholar For the student whose workplace changes from the library to a coffee shop every hour, the Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN is a good choice. This Intel Evo-certified machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, a chip designed specifically for high efficiency and AI-driven tasks.

It meets strict standards for battery life and instant wake speed, ensuring you are ready to take notes the second a professor starts speaking. Its compact 14-inch frame is incredibly easy to carry, yet it remains powerful enough to handle sophisticated productivity software and light creative work with ease.

Offer Price: Rs. 1,07,990

The hustler’s choice If your priority is portability without sacrificing on-screen size, the Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN is a top-tier contender. It is Intel Evo certified, which means it meets strict standards for battery life, wake speed, and performance. This model is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which features dedicated AI acceleration to help with productivity tasks.

The Stellar Gray finish is professional enough for internships and presentations, while the QHD+ display offers crisp visuals for researching and streaming. This one is a sophisticated choice for business or liberal arts students who need a large-sized, high-quality screen for analysing complex data or editing documents.

Offer Price: Rs. 1,39,990

The ‘boss’ energy This model is for the student who refuses to compromise. The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN is a desktop-replacement powerhouse. Wrapped in a stunning Norse Myth aesthetic, this machine is designed for heavy-duty tasks like 3D modelling, high-end video editing, and complex data simulations.

It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. The 18-inch Mini-LED UHD+ display ensures that your creative projects look vibrant and professional. With a Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB keyboard, every keystroke feels tactile and precise, making those long thesis-writing sessions much more satisfying.

Offer Price: Rs. 6,29,990

Main character vibes The Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN offers a good balance of style and raw performance. It is tailored for students who need a high-end workstation for engineering or architectural software but also want a machine that dominates in gaming during the weekends.

Under the hood, you will find an Intel i9-14900HX processor and RTX 4090 graphics. The 18-inch Mini-LED screen provides incredible brightness and contrast, perfect for both detailed design work and immersive entertainment. The Core Black Aluminium chassis gives it durability that can withstand the rigors of campus life.

Offer Price: Rs. 3,99,990

High on aesthetics For the student who views their laptop as a statement piece, the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition A2VMG-208IN is a work of art. This ultra-lightweight laptop features a design inspired by traditional Japanese art, making it stand out in any classroom or library.

Lightweight and featuring a 14-inch 144Hz display, it is designed for maximum mobility. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, it handles research, writing, and administrative tasks with ease. It even comes with a dedicated MSI Topload bag, ensuring your stylish device stays protected.

Offer Price: Rs. 1,32,990