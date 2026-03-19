Badshah Performs Live at Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s Rock On 2026
Badshah captivated students at TMU's Rock On 2026 with his rap hits, engaging the crowd and creating a lively atmosphere alongside playback singer Akasa Singh.
Badshah took the stage at Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s Rock On 2026, captivating thousands of students with his popular rap tracks.
He engaged the audience with his popular rap hits and stage presence as thousands of students gathered to witness his performance, enthusiastically singing and rapping along with him.
Known for his stage energy and connection with live audiences, Badshah kept the momentum alive with back-to-back performances that kept the crowd engaged from beginning to end. The audience’s enthusiasm and active participation enhanced the overall atmosphere of the concert. His on-stage interaction with the audience further elevated the experience, as students waved their phones, danced to the beats, and sang along, transforming the university campus into a musical arena.
The evening opened with a performance by playback singer Akasa Singh, who set the tone for the night with her engaging stage presence and popular tracks. Her performance quickly connected with the audience, building excitement and setting the stage for Badshah’s highly energetic act that followed.
The presence of renowned artists such as Badshah and Akasa Singh played a key role in elevating the evening’s appeal, with strong participation from students. Their performances featured an energetic combination of rap and pop music, adding to the overall liveliness of the event.
In a heartfelt address towards the end of the performance, the artist addressed the audience, acknowledging a challenging personal phase and expressing gratitude for the support he received. “I wish I could hug each one of you,” he said, urging students to stay focused on their goals and pursue their ambitions.
Rock On is a prominent cultural event at TMU Moradabad, bringing together leading artists and students in a celebration of music and campus life. The event has previously hosted performers such as Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Guru Randhawa, and Sukhwinder Singh.
With Badshah leading this year’s concert lineup, Rock On 2026 once again became the highlight of TMU Moradabad’s cultural calendar.
University officials, including Chancellor Suresh Jain, Group Vice Chairman Manish Jain and Executive Director Akshat Jain, were present at the event, joining students in the celebrations.
With a mix of music, crowd engagement and large-scale participation, Rock On 2026 reinforced its position as a notable highlight in the university’s cultural calendar, adding another chapter to TMU’s campus event legacy.
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