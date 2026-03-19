Badshah Performs Live at Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s Rock On 2026

Badshah took the stage at Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s Rock On 2026, captivating thousands of students with his popular rap tracks. At Rock On 2026, Badshah thrilled thousands of students with his rap hits, maintaining high energy throughout the concert. (TMU)

He engaged the audience with his popular rap hits and stage presence as thousands of students gathered to witness his performance, enthusiastically singing and rapping along with him.

Known for his stage energy and connection with live audiences, Badshah kept the momentum alive with back-to-back performances that kept the crowd engaged from beginning to end. The audience’s enthusiasm and active participation enhanced the overall atmosphere of the concert. His on-stage interaction with the audience further elevated the experience, as students waved their phones, danced to the beats, and sang along, transforming the university campus into a musical arena.

The evening opened with a performance by playback singer Akasa Singh, who set the tone for the night with her engaging stage presence and popular tracks. Her performance quickly connected with the audience, building excitement and setting the stage for Badshah’s highly energetic act that followed.

The presence of renowned artists such as Badshah and Akasa Singh played a key role in elevating the evening’s appeal, with strong participation from students. Their performances featured an energetic combination of rap and pop music, adding to the overall liveliness of the event.