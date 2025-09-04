Bay Leaf Salons Opens Women-Only Beauty Spaces in India, Plans Expansion Through Partner Network

Mumbai, September 4 —A conversation between two mothers at a playgroup has become one of India’s growing women-only salon chains. Founded by Sneha Jain and Gouri Nagpal, Bay Leaf Salon has built a network of over 10 outlets, served more than 24,000 customers, and now employs 90 women, without external investors. The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine

Speaking on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine, Sneha shared how Bay Leaf emerged from a simple insight: “There is a segment of women who are more comfortable going to women-only places. We trusted our instinct and that’s what led to Bay Leaf.” Gouri added, “People doubted us. But we believed that women want safe, comfortable environments. That’s why we built Bay Leaf—for women, by women.”

The founders, both from non-beauty backgrounds—Sneha from banking and Gouri from marketing—built the brand through hands-on effort and a deep commitment to customer and team experience. “If we had given up after our second outlet struggled, we wouldn’t be here,” said Sneha. “It's not always about the model. Sometimes it's about the energy you bring as founders.”

Bay Leaf Salons focus on delivering high-quality, hygienic services in a curated environment, where both staff and customers feel valued. “Leadership comes from freedom,” Sneha noted, explaining how the team is encouraged to grow into their own leadership roles. “Some of them have gone on to start their own ventures—and we’re proud of that.”

The brand has also launched its own haircare line, and with growing demand, plans to scale to 100 outlets by 2028, targeting metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

To accelerate this vision, Bay Leaf recently launched a partner programme. Designed to be inclusive and founder-friendly, the model invites aspiring entrepreneurs—especially women—to open their own Bay Leaf Salons with full operational and branding support. “We’ve been through the struggles. Our partners won’t have to,” said Gouri.

Podcast host Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and an IIT Bombay alumnus, praised the model’s broader relevance: “Bay Leaf isn’t just solving for beauty—it’s solving for confidence, opportunity, and safe entrepreneurship. That’s what makes it so relevant.”

As Bay Leaf expands its footprint, the core philosophy remains unchanged. “We want to be remembered for believing in women, training them, giving them a platform—and doing it with kindness,” said Gouri.

Interested partners can learn more at https://www.theBay Leafsalons.com/ or via Bay Leaf’s official social media handles.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.