Between Forest Trails and Open Water: Neeraj Chopra’s Zürich
A few days in Zürich, where forest mornings, open water and city streets reshaped an athlete’s routine.
Athletes usually experience cities in fragments — an airport, a hotel corridor, a stadium tunnel, a medal ceremony, then departure.
Zürich refused to stay a fragment.
When Neeraj arrived, it wasn’t the skyline that registered first but the stillness of the lake. Lake Zürich sits right at the edge of the city, wide and deliberate, with sailboats that seem to move without urgency. On clear days, the Alps stretch faintly in the distance, not dramatic, just present.
He stayed above the city at The Dolder Grand, a historic property that looks out across the water and toward the mountains. From that height, Zürich appears almost compact, with church spires punctuating the centre, trams threading through streets and the lake anchoring everything.
Forest Mornings Above The Lake
Mornings began quietly, as light moved slowly across the surface of the water before the city fully stirred. That early hour carried none of the intensity of competition mornings — no call room, no warm-up track, just space.
What surprised him was how quickly nature takes over here. A few minutes from the hotel, forest trails wind through the Zürichberg, and training sessions happened there, not in a closed gym or on a synthetic track but on earth and gravel. The air felt sharper and footsteps sounded different. There is a focus that comes from training outdoors, especially when the city hum is faint.
Afterwards, breakfast overlooked the same lake he had just seen from the forest path, and that repetition of green to blue, movement to pause, created a rhythm of its own. And then, just as easily, Zürich shifted tone.
From Hilltop Stillness To City Streets
The Dolderbahn railway connection carries guests down toward the centre, and the descent is brief. Suddenly there are trams gliding past, cyclists moving through intersections and cafés filling up.
Zürich often gets labelled efficient, wealthy and orderly. Those things are true, but they are surface traits. What Neeraj encountered was something more balanced. The city functions like a major global hub, yet you can cross much of it on foot. Streets narrow into medieval lanes in the Old Town, contemporary galleries sit inside old structures and forested hills remain inside city limits. It is compact without feeling cramped.
Finding Balance On Lake Zürich
The lake became part of his routine rather than a postcard backdrop. One afternoon he tried stand-up paddleboarding, and for someone whose sport depends on stability and control, balancing on water offers a different kind of feedback. The board responds to small shifts, wind matters, passing boats matter, and even a distracted thought matters.
From the water, Zürich looks softer. Buildings reflect, bridges frame the view and people sit along the edges with their feet nearly touching the lake. It doesn’t feel staged for visitors because locals swim, read and talk. Life happens at the shoreline.
There was a moment midway across when everything felt suspended — no stadium noise, no performance expectation, just steady paddling and the faint outline of mountains ahead. It was calming, the kind of reset athletes rarely get in the middle of a demanding season.
The Creative Energy Of Zürich-West
Another side of the city emerged in Zürich-West. Years ago, it was industrial; now the railway arches house boutiques and cafés, and street art colours former factory walls. The transformation hasn’t erased the past but has layered over it.
Climbing the FREITAG Tower, built from stacked shipping containers, offers a view over the district’s mix of brick, steel and new construction. From above, the area looks improvised and while creativity has replaced machinery, the structure remains.
In Josefwiese Park nearby, Neeraj joined a casual match of ping pong without any formalities, just quick volleys and laughter. It reminded him that sport begins as play, and before records and rankings, it is simply movement shared with others.
That integration of recreation into daily life stood out. Zürich doesn’t separate work from wellbeing as strictly as many cities do; forest trails sit minutes from financial offices, the lake runs alongside business districts and outdoor sport isn’t a weekend escape but built into the weekday.
Evenings, Seasons And A Different Kind Of Strength
Evenings felt different from those in typical cities. Instead of retreating to a hotel room after training, there were walks along the Bahnhofstrasse, glimpses into design stores and quiet dinners overlooking the water. The city has an impressive culinary scene and meals unfold without hurry.
Seasonality is part of Zürich’s identity too. In summer, the lake becomes central; in winter, snow appears on nearby peaks and festive lights brighten the Old Town. It is a city that changes visibly through the year, yet maintains a consistent character.
For Neeraj, the experience wasn’t about ticking off attractions. It was about contrast — training in forests while staying in a grand historic hotel, paddleboarding within city limits while still seeing the Alps, playing table tennis in a public park hours after a structured workout.
Zürich allowed both discipline and release.
Where Discipline And Ease Coexist
Athletes often speak about mental space being as important as physical preparation, and here that space came naturally. The city did not overwhelm or demand attention. It simply offered options.
You could spend a morning in complete quiet above the lake and be in the centre of activity by midday. You could walk from contemporary art spaces to medieval streets in under half an hour. You could train intensely and still feel unhurried.
By the end of his stay, what remained wasn’t a single landmark but a feeling of coherence. Zürich doesn’t try to dominate the visitor’s senses, nature is not separate from urban life, creativity doesn’t erase history and efficiency doesn’t cancel warmth.
For someone whose life revolves around precision and high stakes, that equilibrium mattered. Zürich turned out not to be a stopover or a backdrop but a place where routine shifted slightly; where training had trees instead of walls, recovery included open water and competition instincts softened into play.
Some cities try hard to impress but Zürich doesn’t need to. It holds its rhythm steadily and for a few days, Neeraj found his own within it.
