Between Forest Trails and Open Water: Neeraj Chopra’s Zürich

Athletes usually experience cities in fragments — an airport, a hotel corridor, a stadium tunnel, a medal ceremony, then departure. At The Dolder Grand, Neeraj looks out over Zürich and the surrounding hills from his hilltop vantage point. Zürich refused to stay a fragment.



When Neeraj arrived, it wasn’t the skyline that registered first but the stillness of the lake. Lake Zürich sits right at the edge of the city, wide and deliberate, with sailboats that seem to move without urgency. On clear days, the Alps stretch faintly in the distance, not dramatic, just present. He stayed above the city at The Dolder Grand, a historic property that looks out across the water and toward the mountains. From that height, Zürich appears almost compact, with church spires punctuating the centre, trams threading through streets and the lake anchoring everything. Forest Mornings Above The Lake Mornings began quietly, as light moved slowly across the surface of the water before the city fully stirred. That early hour carried none of the intensity of competition mornings — no call room, no warm-up track, just space.

Training outdoors on the Zürichberg, where forest trails replace traditional training grounds.

What surprised him was how quickly nature takes over here. A few minutes from the hotel, forest trails wind through the Zürichberg, and training sessions happened there, not in a closed gym or on a synthetic track but on earth and gravel. The air felt sharper and footsteps sounded different. There is a focus that comes from training outdoors, especially when the city hum is faint. Afterwards, breakfast overlooked the same lake he had just seen from the forest path, and that repetition of green to blue, movement to pause, created a rhythm of its own. And then, just as easily, Zürich shifted tone. From Hilltop Stillness To City Streets The Dolderbahn railway connection carries guests down toward the centre, and the descent is brief. Suddenly there are trams gliding past, cyclists moving through intersections and cafés filling up.

Neeraj explores Zürich’s walkable neighbourhoods, capturing moments along the Limmat River.

Zürich often gets labelled efficient, wealthy and orderly. Those things are true, but they are surface traits. What Neeraj encountered was something more balanced. The city functions like a major global hub, yet you can cross much of it on foot. Streets narrow into medieval lanes in the Old Town, contemporary galleries sit inside old structures and forested hills remain inside city limits. It is compact without feeling cramped. Finding Balance On Lake Zürich The lake became part of his routine rather than a postcard backdrop. One afternoon he tried stand-up paddleboarding, and for someone whose sport depends on stability and control, balancing on water offers a different kind of feedback. The board responds to small shifts, wind matters, passing boats matter, and even a distracted thought matters.

Neeraj Chopra paddleboards on Lake Zürich, with the city skyline and the twin towers of Grossmünster rising behind him

From the water, Zürich looks softer. Buildings reflect, bridges frame the view and people sit along the edges with their feet nearly touching the lake. It doesn’t feel staged for visitors because locals swim, read and talk. Life happens at the shoreline. There was a moment midway across when everything felt suspended — no stadium noise, no performance expectation, just steady paddling and the faint outline of mountains ahead. It was calming, the kind of reset athletes rarely get in the middle of a demanding season. The Creative Energy Of Zürich-West Another side of the city emerged in Zürich-West. Years ago, it was industrial; now the railway arches house boutiques and cafés, and street art colours former factory walls. The transformation hasn’t erased the past but has layered over it. Climbing the FREITAG Tower, built from stacked shipping containers, offers a view over the district’s mix of brick, steel and new construction. From above, the area looks improvised and while creativity has replaced machinery, the structure remains. In Josefwiese Park nearby, Neeraj joined a casual match of ping pong without any formalities, just quick volleys and laughter. It reminded him that sport begins as play, and before records and rankings, it is simply movement shared with others.





A casual game of table tennis at Josefwiese Park reflects Zürich’s integration of recreation into daily life.