Bridging Nations, Building Careers: Why More Indian Students Are Choosing Australia’s Trade Pathways

A growing number of Indian students are shifting their sights from traditional university degrees to vocational education and training (VET) pathways in Australia, responding to changes in skilled migration priorities and labour market conditions. This movement is reinforced by structural shortages in Australia’s workforce and the federal government’s inability to meet its VET sector completion targets. Institutions like Macallan College focus on practical training to prepare students for careers in high-demand sectors such as hospitality and construction. (Source: Macallan College)

According to data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER), just 45.4% of students who began government-funded VET qualifications in 2020 completed their programs within two years. Among international students, the rate is often lower, particularly in sectors such as construction, aged care, hospitality, and community services.

These fields, however, are among the fastest-growing segments of the Australian job market. Jobs and Skills Australia’s 2024 report identifies long-term demand for qualified workers in automotive technology, commercial cookery, childcare, and aged care—industries heavily reliant on vocational training and certification.

Australia’s Labour Shortage Extends an Invitation to India’s Youth

For Indian students, the opportunities in Australia are both educational and occupational. As of mid-2024, India remains the second-largest source country for international students in Australia, with growing representation in VET programs. According to the Department of Education, Indian enrolments in Australian vocational institutions increased by over 20% between 2022 and 2024.

The rationale is straightforward. The Australian hospitality industry alone generated AUD 102.05 billion in 2024, with projections pointing to AUD 148.18 billion by 2034. Similarly, the automotive repair and maintenance sector employed over 160,000 people and is projected to face increasing skill shortages through the end of the decade.

“This is no longer just about migration, it’s about meaningful participation in a workforce that genuinely needs these students,” said Debra Phipps, CEO of Macallan College. “When you look at where the gaps are - carpenters, chefs, support workers - those are precisely the careers many of our Indian students are training for.”

Macallan College Aligns Training with Market Demand

Among the vocational institutions receiving increased attention from Indian applicants is Macallan College, which offers practical, job-focused programs across five campuses in Australia: Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, in regional NSW. The college has been allocated over 600 Priority 1 international student seats for 2025—an acknowledgement of its alignment with government workforce priorities.

Macallan’s course offerings include Commercial Cookery, Carpentry, Automotive, and two recently introduced programs: Childcare and Community Services. The college has also expanded into construction-related trades, offering new programs in Bricklaying and Blocklaying, Joinery, Solid Plastering, Wall and Floor Tiling, and Roof Plumbing.

“Our aim is to offer more than just a certificate,” Phipps said. “We deliver training that maps directly to current labour shortages and prepares students for roles where they’re needed most through well-equipped workshops that offer hands-on, industry-relevant experience.”

The institution has also seen increasing interest in its Cabinet Making and Timber Technology program, a 52-week course equipping students with foundational skills for Australia’s construction and interior fit-out industries - both of which are facing persistent skills deficits.

From Punjab to Parramatta: A Shift in Student Preferences

Historically, Indian students in Australia have gravitated toward business and information technology degrees. But recent migration policy shifts, combined with rising university tuition fees and a focus on employability, are influencing many to reconsider vocational pathways.

At Macallan College, Indian students now represent a significant portion of enrollees in Carpentry and Automotive programs, with increasing interest in Childcare and Community Services. These programs are often shorter, more affordable, and strategically aligned with Australia's employment needs, offering students the chance to build lasting careers in high-demand fields.

According to a report by IDP Education, career outcomes are now the top priority for Indian international students, overtaking lifestyle or academic reputation. This aligns with policy changes under the updated Australian Migration Strategy, which increasingly favours applicants with job-ready qualifications in high-demand fields.

“The students we speak with want their education to lead directly to a role with stability and purpose,” Phipps added. “They’re making very deliberate decisions based on long-term goals.”

Multicultural Cohorts Reflect Australia’s New VET Reality

Indian students are not alone in seizing these opportunities. Macallan’s enrolments span students from countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, and the Philippines. The institution’s multicultural environment mirrors the increasingly international nature of Australia’s VET system.

Government figures show that international students contributed nearly AUD 48 billion to the Australian economy in 2023, with VET enrolments making up a growing share of that figure. But the shift isn’t just economic, many students now view vocational education as a faster, more direct way to integrate into Australian society and access long-term employment.

Macallan supports this transition with academic mentoring, housing assistance, and student wellness programs designed to meet the specific needs of its international cohorts. Students are also encouraged to study across different campuses, exposing them to regional labour markets that are often underserved but rich in job opportunities.

A Career Strategy, Not Just a Course

As Australia continues to grapple with an ageing population and a shortage of trade professionals, its VET sector is becoming a critical bridge between education and employment. For Indian students weighing their futures, vocational training offers a structured, practical pathway into careers that matter.

While university education still attracts many, trade-based qualifications are gaining traction among those who see value in job security, migration opportunities, and immediate industry demand. Institutions like Macallan College are adapting to meet this shift—not by expanding for its own sake, but by aligning training to where the labour market is headed.

Macallan College aims to remain at the forefront of job-focused education, bridging skills gaps, supporting economic growth, and empowering students from India and beyond to pursue meaningful, future-ready careers across Australia’s most essential industries.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.