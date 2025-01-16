The alumni of a school are more than just graduates, they are carriers of its legacy. They take forward the lessons learnt during their formative years and at some institutions, return to their alma mater with a desire to give back. The Cambridge Schools are a testament to this, with many of their alumni choosing to rejoin as educators and contribute to the institutions’ growth. Cambridge School Noida alumni return to their alma mater as teachers

What makes these individuals return to the same school where they were once students? Let us read some personal anecdotes.

Brought back by values

Take the case of Akarsh Sahay, Curriculum Developer (Science) at the Society for the Advancement of Education (SAE), the governing body of Cambridge Schools. Akarsh spent his school years at Cambridge School, Noida, graduating in 2013. He later pursued a B.Tech and M.Tech (dual degree) in Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. Despite his academic and professional success, the pull of his alma mater remained strong. In the afternoons Akarsh, who is an accomplished guitarist, is working on a curriculum for music.

“I had the best experience of my life while studying at Cambridge School”, shares Akarsh. “The environment at the school was highly conducive to learning and personal growth. I was appreciated for my achievements but mentored and corrected when needed. The school taught me values, ethics, and respect for others.”, he added.

This bond and gratitude led him to return to Cambridge School, initially as a music teacher and now as a curriculum developer. Akarsh highlights the positive environment and the work-life balance the institution offers.“My colleagues here are lively and encouraging. And even after a full working day, I am left with ample time for family, friends, and my passions’, he said.

“Felt like home”, says Yamini

For Yamini Mer, the journey at Cambridge School, Noida, began in 2000 when she was a curious, energetic toddler. Over 14 years, Yamini immersed herself in everything the school offered - academics, sports, art, and more. These experiences equipped her with the skills and confidence to thrive in the outside world. She came back to her school in 2022 as TGT French.

“The motto ‘We Learn to Serve’ pulled me back”, says Yamini. “Returning as a teacher felt like coming back home. Every day is nostalgic, and working with my mentors-turned-colleagues gives me immense pride.”, she added.

Striking a balance

For Sarthak Dutta, music teacher at Cambridge School, Indirapuram, the journey back to his alma mater was also deeply personal. A graduate of the class of 2013, Sarthak credits the school for shaping him into the person he is through music and sports.

Before joining the school as a teacher in September 2022, Sarthak worked as a robotics engineer in Mumbai. However, his passion for music led him to switch careers. “Teaching at Cambridge School provides me with a stable routine. Most importantly, it allows me to dedicate my evenings to my music projects,” shares Sarthak.

Sarthak says that his workplace gives him a big surface area to use his skills and talents. “The school gives me the freedom to express and implement my ideas. I’m also teaching robotics now, which has let me reconnect with my background in engineering’, he added.

Matter of great joy, say the schools

The Cambridge Schools deeply value their alumni, celebrating the unique journeys each one embarks upon after leaving the school. “When our alumni return to the school, it feels like a homecoming in the truest sense. Their desire to come back and contribute speaks volumes about the positive mark we’ve left on their lives. It brings us immense joy to see them return, not just as students, but as part of our ongoing story.”, said Hardeep Kaur, Principal, Cambridge School, Indirapuram.

The Cambridge Schools often invite their alumni to be speakers or judges for various events. Additionally, yearly alumni reunions allow both the schools and the alumni to stay connected with each other.

Building bridges to the future

The stories of Akarsh, Yamini, and Sarthak are just a few examples of the enduring bond between Cambridge Schools and their alumni. With their dedication and love for their work, not only do they bring fresh perspectives but also serve as role models for the current students. These alumni, and many more like them, prove that students’ journey with Cambridge Schools doesn’t end at graduation—it evolves, creating a cycle of inspiration and growth.

