Chhattisgarh targets ₹30,000 monthly income for Bastar families within three years, CM tells NITI Aayog

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday presented a development roadmap for Bastar at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, outlining plans to raise tribal family incomes, expand irrigation, strengthen healthcare, promote tourism and attract investments in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday. (DPR PMO)

Addressing the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sai said Bastar, which has long been affected by Naxal violence, is being positioned as a model of economic development driven by agriculture, employment generation, education and tourism.

The Chief Minister said the government has set a target of increasing the monthly income of Bastar families to ₹30,000 within three years. According to the government, nearly 85% of families in the region currently earn less than ₹15,000 a month.

Plan to double incomes through agriculture and dairy Sai said the state government is focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small industries and welfare programmes to improve rural livelihoods.

He said the government is rapidly implementing a "Dairy Model" in Bastar under which tribal families will be provided milch cows and buffaloes.

Key objectives of the initiative include:

Creating stable sources of village income

Generating employment for women and youth

Expanding dairy centres and milk collection networks

Strengthening transport and local market systems Irrigation projects worth over ₹ 2,000 crore planned The Chief Minister said two major irrigation projects valued at more than ₹2,000 crore are being launched in Bastar.

The projects are expected to:

Expand irrigation coverage to 32,000 hectares

Improve year-round water availability in the Indravati region

Increase agricultural productivity

Support cultivation of vegetables, fruits and other cash crops alongside paddy Digital health profiles for 36 lakh residents Sai said the government is preparing digital health profiles for nearly 36 lakh people in Bastar to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas.

According to the government, the initiative will:

Maintain secure medical records

Improve access to patient information

Support timely diagnosis and treatment

Benefit women, senior citizens and rural populations Security camps being converted into service centres The Chief Minister said nearly 200 security camps in Bastar are being transformed into "Seva Dera" centres.

These centres will provide access to 371 Central and State Government schemes, including:

Ration services

Pension benefits

Ayushman cards

Banking facilities

Healthcare services

Educational support Tourism development focus on Chitrakote and Sirpur Sai said the government is developing Chitrakote and the Buddhist heritage site of Sirpur as major tourism destinations.

The plans include:

Expansion of water sports and adventure sports

Promotion of jungle safari tourism in Bastar

Development of a Global Meditation Centre in Sirpur

Museum facilities and Mahanadi riverfront development "Tourism can become a major source of employment. The arrival of tourists creates jobs for hotels, transport operators, guides, artisans, shopkeepers and local entrepreneurs," Sai said.

Push for technology, education and investment The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh has implemented 435 reforms and strengthened its single-window clearance system to improve the investment climate.

He informed the meeting that:

Two semiconductor units are being established in the state

Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at a cost of ₹ 100 crore

The state has established 341 PM SHRI schools

5,857 smart classrooms have been created

Bilingual books are being provided in 16 local languages Sai added that more than 33 lakh farmers have been linked to digital services through the AgriStack programme, while Digital Dwar and the Atal Monitoring Portal have been introduced to improve transparency and service delivery.

Exports touch ₹ 761.76 crore under ODOP initiative The Chief Minister said industries related to sports goods, semiconductors, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments and textiles are expanding in the state.

He added that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme is helping local products access wider markets.

According to Sai, exports worth ₹761.76 crore were recorded up to February in the 2025-26 financial year, with aromatic rice accounting for the largest share.