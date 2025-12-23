CM Dhami attends multi-purpose camp in Almora under ‘Administration to the Village’ campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a multi-purpose camp organised at Jainoli Nyay Panchayat in the Takdihat development block under the state government’s ‘Administration to the Village’ campaign. Dhami’s interaction with women in Almora district on Tuesday

Dhami inspected stalls set up by various departments and sat at the Chief Minister’s grievance redressal stall to hear complaints directly from residents. He instructed officials to ensure time-bound resolution of issues raised during the camp.

Interacting with villagers, the CM said the objective of the campaign is to deliver government services at the doorstep and reduce the need for people to visit offices repeatedly. He said officials have been directed to visit villages and resolve public grievances locally.

During the camp, Dhami took note of a complaint regarding the dilapidated condition of the PM Shri Government Inter College building in Jainoli and announced renovation of the school infrastructure, saying that providing a safe learning environment for students remains a priority.

He said the ‘Administration to the Village’ initiative is aimed at strengthening communication and trust between the government and citizens, while ensuring transparent and effective grievance redressal.