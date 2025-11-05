CM Dhami Inaugurates Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair, Announces New Development Projects for Srinagar, Pauri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair in Srinagar, Pauri, marking the beginning of the annual cultural celebration that draws devotees and visitors from across the region. Uttarakhand's CM Dhami launched the Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair, revealing significant development plans for Srinagar.

Dhami used the occasion to outline the state government’s ongoing development initiatives in Srinagar and the larger Garhwal region. He announced that work is underway on multiple infrastructure projects — including the ₹4.88-crore Roadways Bus Station and parking facility, the Ganga Sanskriti Kendra on the Alaknanda River, and the ₹37-crore Madhi–Chauras–Jakhri pumping drinking water scheme. Srinagar has also been upgraded to a municipal corporation to strengthen civic governance.

The Chief Minister said the government plans to establish a new township near Belkedar and Belkandi, extend sewerage facilities across all localities under the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and develop the old Collectorate building as a heritage site. Other projects include the construction of a pedestrian route to the Dhari Devi temple and the beautification of Gola Park.

Highlighting the growing educational significance of Srinagar, Dhami announced that a paramedical and a nursing college will soon be set up, with land acquisition nearing completion. He also said a ₹25-crore Critical Care Block is being built at the Base Hospital, which will benefit patients across Pauri, Chamoli, Tehri, and Rudraprayag districts.