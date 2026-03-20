CM Dhami launches Panchang calendar to promote Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of the Hindu New Year on Thursday unveiled a Panchang-based calendar published by the state’s Information and Public Relations Department, describing it as an effort to preserve and promote the region’s cultural and religious heritage. Pushkar Singh Dhami releases the Panchang calendar at his residence in Dehradun.

The calendar was formally released at the chief minister’s residence, with officials stating that it is being published for the first time as part of an initiative to connect people with traditional knowledge systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, has a distinct identity rooted in its spiritual traditions, cultural values and religious practices. He said such initiatives help strengthen awareness about these traditions, particularly among the younger generation.

The chief minister said the Panchang calendar will provide detailed information about dates, lunar cycles, festivals, fasts and important occasions, enabling people to stay connected with their customs and rituals.

He added that the publication also highlights key religious and spiritual sites across the state, reflecting Uttarakhand’s rich historical and cultural legacy.

Officials said the calendar is intended to serve both as a practical guide for daily religious observances and as an informative document showcasing the state’s heritage.

Dhami appreciated the efforts of the Information and Public Relations Department and expressed confidence that the initiative would benefit citizens across the state.

Senior officials, including Vinay Shankar Pandey and Banshidhar Tiwari, were present at the event.