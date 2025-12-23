Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

CM Mann approves 68.98 crore for upgrading Punjab medical colleges

ByGenesis
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 07:21 pm IST

Punjab CM emphasised that the development works and procurement of advanced equipment should be completed in a time-bound manner

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered the immediate release of 68.98 crore to upgrade facilities at the state’s premier medical colleges, aiming to enhance diagnostic and treatment services for patients.

Mann highlighted commitment to strengthening Punjab as a hub of medical education and training.
Chairing a review meeting of the Medical Education and Research Department, Mann said the investment is intended to equip colleges with high-end, world-class machinery to improve healthcare services. “Augmenting the facilities in these medical colleges is necessary to ensure quality treatment and diagnostics for the people,” he said.

The funds will be allocated as follows:

  • 26.53 crore to Government Medical College, Amritsar
  • 28.51 crore to Government Medical College, Patiala
  • 9.43 crore to Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, SAS Nagar (Mohali)
  • 4.51 crore to PGI Satellite Centre, Ferozepur

Mann emphasised that the development works and procurement of advanced equipment should be completed in a time-bound manner to ensure accessible and high-quality healthcare for the public. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening Punjab as a hub of medical education and training, supporting students and the state’s legacy of producing globally recognised doctors.

The Chief Minister said the upgrades aim to provide better healthcare infrastructure in the colleges and hospitals, benefiting both patients and medical students. “The government is committed to this initiative and will ensure its successful implementation,” he added.

