CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Greets People of Uttarakhand on Basant Panchami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchami. In a message issued on the eve of the festival, the Chief Minister said that Basant Panchami symbolises the celebration of nature, renewal of energy and the arrival of positivity in people’s lives. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extends greetings to the people on the eve of Basant Panchami.

Describing the festival as an integral part of India’s cultural heritage, CM Dhami said Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music and arts. He noted that the occasion provides an opportunity to promote learning, creativity and artistic expression while strengthening the country’s rich cultural traditions.

The Chief Minister further said that Basant Panchami also inspires people to remain connected with nature and encourages efforts towards environmental conservation and sustainable living. “The festival reminds us of our responsibility to protect and nurture nature, which is essential for a balanced and harmonious life,” he said.

Expressing hope for the future, CM Dhami said that the festival would bring new enthusiasm, joy and prosperity into the lives of the people. He wished that the spirit of Basant Panchami would fill every household with happiness, optimism and renewed energy.