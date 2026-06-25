Common Scalp Care Myths Young Men Still Believe

Between college, sports, late nights, and constantly being around people- scalp care is probably the last thing on your mind. But dandruff doesn't wait for a convenient time to show up. It appears on your dark hoodie right before class, during a party, or when you're trying to make a good impression. And most of the time, the reason it keeps coming back is because of what you believe about it, not what you're doing. *AI generated image for representation purpose only.

Nearly 74% of Indian consumers experience dandruff-related concerns, yet only 30% use an anti-dandruff shampoo. Among young men aged 17–24, despite being one of the groups most affected by dandruff, only 25% use anti-dandruff shampoos. One reason for this gap may be the many misconceptions about dandruff that continue to persist. Let's set the record straight.

Myth 1: Dandruff Means Your Hair Is Dirty This is probably the most common one, and it's completely wrong. Dandruff is a scalp concern, not a hygiene issue. You can wash your hair every single day and still deal with visible flakes. The problem isn't dirt. It's a scalp that's out of balance and needs a targeted solution, not just more frequent washing.

The issue isn't how often you wash your hair, but whether you're using the right solution. Dandruff requires a specialised anti-dandruff shampoo designed to effectively tackle visible dandruff concerns while supporting a cleaner, healthier scalp.