Introduction Global travel from India is no longer limited to only corporate executives or luxury flyers. In 2025 alone, over 3.3 crore Indians travelled abroad, a number that reflects the growing appetite for international mobility and premium travel experiences. At the same time, RBI data shows India’s credit card spending touched ₹23 trillion in FY26. This number shows how cards are becoming central to travel spending behaviour. Credit Card Options for International Travel from India in 2026

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But here’s the catch: most regular credit cards quietly penalise international travellers.

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A standard credit card in India charges 3–5% forex markup on overseas transactions. That means if you spend ₹5 lakh during an international trip, you could lose anywhere between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 purely in hidden currency conversion charges.

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That’s why choosing the travel credit card in 2026 is no longer about collecting points. It's about spending smarter, minimising hidden costs while maximising real, usable benefits.

​What makes a great travel credit card in 2026? The Indian travel-card ecosystem has evolved significantly over the past two years. The cards today are no longer judged only on reward points. Instead, premium travellers evaluate them on five core parameters:

Forex markup charges This remains one of the most important factors for international travellers. Cards with low or zero forex markup can save thousands on flights, hotels, dining, shopping, sightseeing, and subscriptions billed internationally.

Airport lounge access Lounge access is one of the most visible ways premium travel credit cards differentiate themselves. Access to an international lounge costs ₹2,300– ₹4,200 for each visit, and it can get costly. The experience you get with credit cards that offer free international lounge access delivers concrete value on every single trip.

Travel rewards and air miles Not all reward systems are created equal. The travel credit cards offer flexible redemption across flights, hotels, and airline loyalty programmes, not just cashback.

Annual fee vs actual value A premium credit card with a ₹10,000 annual fee can still easily return multiples of that cost through lounge access, milestone rewards, and travel insurance.

Global acceptance and travel support International transaction reliability, emergency card replacement, concierge services, and travel insurance now matter more than ever for frequent flyers.

Travel credit cards in India (2026) Listed below are some of the travel credit cards that can make your travel experience smooth and hassle-free:

Niyo zero forex markup credit cards For most Indians travelling internationally, Niyo offers a credit card for international travel.

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The core advantage is clear: zero foreign exchange markup on the VISA exchange rate on all international transactions. Where a standard card silently charges 3–5% on every overseas purchase, the Niyo Credit Card charges nothing. On a ₹5 lakh international spend, that's a direct saving of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, money that stays in your pocket rather than disappearing into a bank's foreign exchange margin.

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Beyond forex benefits, the Niyo credit card is lifetime free with zero joining and annual fees, and offers up to 30% Niyo Coin rewards on eligible spends, unlimited international lounge access with Niyo Coins, TCS benefits on eligible education and medical expenses abroad, real-time spending alerts, and round-the-clock customer support. There are no hidden charges waiting to surface on your statement.

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Suited for: Travellers who prioritise spending efficiency and luxury perks. Students going abroad for education. Frequent short-trip travellers to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Anyone who wants the mathematical certainty of paying the real exchange rate, no more, no less.

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If spending at the real exchange rate, with no markup, no surprises, is your priority, the Niyo card is the most straightforward option available in India right now.

HDFC Infinia Metal Credit Card For affluent travellers, HDFC Infinia is popular in the premium travel segment in India. The card offers unlimited domestic and international lounge access, accelerated reward points on travel bookings, premium concierge support, and one of the strongest reward redemption ecosystems in the country.

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Suited For: High-net-worth individuals and frequent flyers with strong HDFC banking relationships. Those who value both premium lounge access and a high reward rate on everyday spending.

Axis Bank Magnus Axis Magnus is a favourite among frequent international travellers because of its strong air-mile conversion ecosystem and premium travel benefits. The card particularly appeals to users who want premium experiences without moving into ultra-exclusive invitation-only cards.

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Suited for: Frequent flyers looking for premium travel rewards and flexible redemption options.

HDFC Regalia Gold For travellers seeking premium benefits without ultra-premium annual fees, Regalia Gold is one of the most balanced options in the market. The card offers complimentary domestic and international lounge access, good travel redemption value, and practical everyday usability.

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Suited for: Professionals and families looking for a balanced travel rewards ecosystem.

Scapia Federal Credit Card The Scapia Federal Credit Card has gained attention for its travel-focused approach and simplified international spending experience. One of its standout features is the zero forex markup benefit. The card also offers a lifetime free structure, spend-based complimentary domestic airport lounge access, and a travel-oriented rewards ecosystem through its app-first experience.

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Suited for: Young international travellers, students, and cost-conscious frequent flyers.

How to choose the right travel card? There is no single travel credit card for every traveller. The ideal choice depends entirely on how and where you travel.

Frequent international flyers may prioritise lounge access and air miles.

Students travelling abroad may prefer zero forex markup and spending controls.

Luxury travellers may value concierge services and hotel partnerships.

Remote professionals can focus on international acceptance and low transaction costs. Final thoughts As international mobility increases, travellers are becoming more aware of hidden financial leakages associated with overseas spending.

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Forex markup fees, dynamic currency conversion, poor exchange rates and international transaction charges collectively make travel more expensive than it appears on the surface. This is why travel-focused financial products are rapidly evolving in 2026. Consumers now expect seamless international payments, transparent pricing, digital expense management, and lower conversion costs as standard features, not premium add-ons.

The credit card for international travel today is no longer the one with the flashiest rewards catalogue. It is the one that allows travellers to spend globally with the least friction, lowest hidden costs, and maximum financial control.

The right card, chosen today, saves real money on every trip you take.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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