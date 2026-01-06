D.C. United acquire striker Louis Munteanu for record fee

D.C. United acquired Romanian striker Louis Munteanu on Monday for a club- record fee of a reported $10 million. HT Image

Munteanu, 23, arrives from Romanian top-flight side CFR Cluj and is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

He will occupy a Designated Player spot on the United roster alongside fellow striker Tai Baribo, acquired last month from the Philadelphia Union.

"Louis is a dynamic young forward whose finishing ability and versatility make him an excellent complement to our current attacking group," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations. "His movement off the ball, tireless work rate, ability to create space, and instinctive finishing in the final third add another dimension to our attack."

Munteanu tallied 53 goals and 20 assists in 149 professional matches with CFR Cluj and Romania's Farul Constanta. He won the SuperLiga Romania Golden Boot and made the league's Team of the Season in 2024-25.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining D.C. United. Washington is an amazing city, and this move means a lot to me. MLS is a new and ambitious challenge, and I am fully committed to giving everything I have to help this club succeed next season," Munteanu said.

Munteanu and Baribo are expected to energize a United attack that produced the fewest goals in the league in 2025.

D.C. opens the 2026 MLS season at home against the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 21.

