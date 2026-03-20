Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 300 EV buses, expands green transport push

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 new electric buses from the Indraprastha Bus Depot, marking a major push towards expanding the capital’s green public transport network. Rekha Gupta flags off newly inducted electric buses at Indraprastha Bus Depot in New Delhi.

The newly inducted buses have been added to the Delhi Transport Corporation fleet to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce travel time and promote cleaner mobility options across the city.

Highlighting the government’s focus on sustainable transport, Gupta said that over 2,000 electric buses have been added to the fleet in the past year. She reiterated the administration’s goal of transitioning the entire public bus fleet to emission-free vehicles in a phased manner.

“The addition of electric buses will not only improve connectivity but also contribute significantly to reducing pollution levels in Delhi,” the chief minister said.

On the occasion, Gupta also launched a new interstate bus service connecting Nanaksar and Ghaziabad, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity for daily commuters.

The chief minister further laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the Delhi Transport Corporation, which is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and operational capacity.

In another key announcement, the Delhi government reopened the EV incentive portal, which had remained closed since 2023. Officials said ₹24 crore in pending subsidies will now be disbursed to 12,877 beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The event was attended by cabinet minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and other dignitaries.