Delhi CM reviews ₹3,786 crore development projects, asks departments to speed up execution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reviewed development works across the capital and directed officials to accelerate implementation of projects approved under multiple government schemes, with a combined outlay of about ₹3,786 crore. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews development projects worth ₹3,786 crore during a meeting with senior officials at the Delhi Secretariat on March 6.

During a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on March 6, Gupta instructed departments to complete tender-related formalities by the end of March and ensure that major works begin in time to be completed before the onset of the monsoon. She said development projects should move ahead without delays and that departments must coordinate closely to ensure timely execution.

According to the chief minister, development initiatives are being implemented through three key mechanisms — the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB). Senior officials from several departments attended the review meeting along with DVDB chairman Raj Kumar Chauhan and TYADB chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Gupta said the government has approved projects worth nearly ₹3,786 crore under these schemes so far and emphasised that funds allocated in the budget should be used effectively for public infrastructure and local development.

Officials were also directed to initiate administrative and procedural steps for upcoming projects soon after the new financial year begins so that implementation can proceed without delays.

Under the CMDF, a large number of local infrastructure works have received administrative approval. The chief minister said that 3,812 development projects have been cleared under the scheme with an estimated cost of about ₹1,798.85 crore. These projects focus on strengthening basic civic infrastructure and improving local facilities.

Works approved under the CMDF include construction and repair of roads and drains, improvements in water supply systems, installation of street lights, development of parks and other neighbourhood-level infrastructure projects.

Multiple government agencies are involved in executing these works. These include the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and power distribution company TPDDL. A large number of projects are being implemented through the municipal corporation.

The review meeting also examined progress of development initiatives in rural areas of the national capital. Under the Delhi Village Development Board, 707 projects have been approved across villages with an estimated expenditure of around ₹1,557 crore.

According to officials, the projects are aimed at improving infrastructure and civic amenities in rural settlements. Implementation has been assigned to several agencies including the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and DSIIDC. Of the approved works, 411 projects are being executed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 293 by the municipal corporation and three by DSIIDC.

The chief minister also reviewed projects under the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board, which oversees development initiatives in the Yamunapar region of the city. A total of 799 works have been approved under this board with an estimated cost of about ₹430 crore.

These works include construction of roads and drains, development of drinking water infrastructure, installation of street lighting, development of parks, construction of community buildings and school infrastructure, as well as footbridges and other public facilities.

Gupta instructed departments and implementing agencies to strengthen coordination and ensure that pending documentation and tender processes are completed quickly. She said that departments should regularly monitor project progress so that development works are visible on the ground and completed within the planned timelines.