Dhami inaugurates historic Jauljibi fair; announces local infrastructure works in border region

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the historic Jauljibi fair, a cross-border gathering held every year at the confluence of the Kali and Gori rivers on the India–Nepal border. The fair, which has existed for centuries, is considered a cultural bridge between communities living on both sides of the border and serves as one of the most important socio-economic events in the region. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the Jauljibi fair at the India–Nepal border in Pithoragarh on Friday.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony, the chief minister recalled visiting the fair as a child and described it as a longstanding symbol of cultural exchange and traditional trade between India and Nepal. Officials said Dhami referred to the fair as a space that reflects “shared heritage, economic ties and social continuity” between communities that have interacted across the border for generations.

During the event, the chief minister announced several infrastructure works aimed at improving connectivity in the upper Himalayan region. These include the construction of the Jhaloori–Palyati road in Munsyari block, development of the Bagicha–Dharchula Kot trekking route, upgrades to the fairgrounds, and a track from Payya Paudi to Nalalekh Shiv Temple. He also announced a link road from Kalapani to Dashrath Parvat Kund, an internal CC road in Suring village, and an RCC bridge and approach road over the Simgad river at Bhainskot. A Sainik Vishram Bhawan (soldiers’ rest house) has also been proposed in Dharchula.

Officials said the announcements are part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in remote border-area villages where road access is limited and terrain-related challenges slow development work.

Dhami also referred to the Centre’s growing focus on border-area connectivity and said the state government is working on multiple parallel projects in Pithoragarh district. He noted that a medical college costing over ₹750 crore is under construction in the district and that a multi-purpose sports hall worth over ₹34 crore is being built at the sports college.

Connectivity projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) amounting to over ₹327 crore are also in progress in the region. Meanwhile, work on expanding the Naini Saini Airport, aimed at improving air connectivity to the border district, has accelerated after the approval of ₹450 crore for the project. Land acquisition for the expansion is ongoing, according to officials.

Dhami said the government is prioritising employment and self-employment initiatives for local youth, adding that recruitment processes in the state are now being conducted in a transparent manner.

Before the inauguration of the fair, the chief minister also participated in a march held as part of the National Unity Padyatra. The event was attended by Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami, Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal, BJP district president Girish Bisht, and other local representatives.