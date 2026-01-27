Dhami reviews Kainchi Dham bypass work, directs completion before travel season

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inspected the under-construction Kainchi Dham bypass (Sanatorium–Ratigat) in Nainital district and reviewed progress with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). He directed the department to complete the project and open the route to traffic before the upcoming travel and tourism season. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the progress of the Kainchi Dham bypass project in Nainital district and directs officials to complete the remaining works ahead of the peak travel season.

The bypass is being built to provide an alternative approach to the Kainchi Dham area, where visitor traffic increases during peak travel months. Officials said the new alignment is expected to reduce bottlenecks on existing routes and offer a smoother passage for commuters as well as travellers headed towards hill districts.

During the site visit, the chief minister sought a detailed update on the project’s physical and financial progress. He asked the PWD to ensure that remaining work is completed within the stipulated timeline and that construction is carried out with due attention to safety features, given the terrain.

PWD Superintending Engineer Manohar Singh Dharmshaktu briefed the chief minister on the status of construction. According to the department, the proposed bypass is 18.15 km long. Of this, around 8 km of road work has been completed and hotmix laid, with expenditure of about ₹12 crore. For the remaining 10.15 km, hill cutting has been completed using ₹5.06 crore, the official said.

The department added that work is currently underway on structures and protection measures, including culverts, retaining and safety walls, and other related components, at an estimated cost of ₹9.81 crore. These elements are intended to stabilise slopes and improve road safety once the bypass becomes operational.

A key component of the project is a motor bridge to link the bypass at Ratigat with the Almora National Highway. The bridge has a sanctioned span of 74.15 metres, and the state government has approved ₹9.63 crore for the structure. Officials said bridge construction has begun.

After reviewing the bypass works, Dhami also inspected the Bhowali bypass road running from Sanatorium to the Almora route, built at a cost of ₹9.99 crore. He further reviewed a double-lane motor bridge over the Shipra river on the same corridor, with a span of 30 metres. The state government said these works are intended to reduce congestion in the Bhowali market area and improve traffic movement during the tourist season.

During the visit, the chief minister interacted with workers at the site and issued instructions regarding their safety and welfare. He also met tourists who had arrived to see snowfall and recorded their feedback on travel conditions and arrangements.