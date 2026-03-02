Digital E-Literature Festival MDLF Begins in Kerala

Kerala has marked a development in literary programming with the launch of the MADISM DIGITAL LITERATURE FESTIVAL 2026- MDLF 2026— described as Asia’s first and largest fully digital e-literature festival. Officially inaugurated on February 26, the four-day digital cultural summit marks a milestone in the evolution of literary engagement in the 21st century. The event featured over 40 sessions and attracted more than 100,000 viewers, promoting literary engagement across digital platforms. (MDLF)

Organised by MADISM DIGITAL | MADISM DIGITAL a Kerala-headquartered Malayalam digital news platform, the inaugural edition of MDLF was held from February 26 to March 1 and streamed exclusively through the platform’s official social media channels.

With over 40 sessions and more than 1 lakh live viewership across the four days, the festival set a benchmark for digital literary gatherings in Asia. The response from audiences across India and the global Malayali diaspora reflected interest in intellectual discourse in digital spaces.

Asia’s First & Largest Fully Digital E-Literature Festival

The Madism Digital E-Literature Festival is presented as Asia’s first and largest e-literature festival conducted entirely in a digital format. By eliminating geographical barriers and leveraging technology, MDLF aims to expand access to literary and cultural conversations for audiences worldwide.

Unlike conventional literary festivals limited by physical venues, MDLF operates as a digital platform accessible across geographies rooted in Malayalam language and culture.

A Confluence of Influential Voices

The festival brought together a lineup of contemporary thinkers and creative leaders from literature, cinema, science, politics, music, environment, and human rights — many of whom have shaped modern discourse.

Prominent participants included:

Benyamin, Kalpetta Narayanan, V. J. James, T. D. Ramakrishnan, Lijeesh Kumar, Francis Noronha, Santhosh Echikkanam, Murukan Kattakkada, U. K. Kumaran, M. Swaraj, Harish Vasudevan, Sunil P. Ilayidom, Unni Balakrishnan, Anto Augustine, Ethiran Kathiravan, P. K. Rajasekharan, N. Prasanth IAS, Krishand, Gowri Lekshmi, M. Jayachandran.

Through these sessions, MDLF positioned itself as a digital platform rooted in contemporary themes within a global digital transformation.

A Symbolic Logo Launch on Valentine’s Day

The MDLF logo was unveiled on February 14 (Valentine’s Day), drawing inspiration from lines on love penned by literary legends. The gesture represented a blend of emotional legacy and digital innovation — honouring the past while stepping into the future.

CEO Speaks: A Digital Literary Revolution

Speaking about the historic launch, Suneesh S, Founder & CEO of Madism Digital, said:

“MDLF is not just a festival; it is the beginning of a digital literary revolution from Kerala to the world. At a time when content consumption is rapidly shifting online, literature too deserves a powerful global digital stage. By positioning MDLF as Asia’s first and largest fully digital e-literature festival, we are creating a truly borderless platform where ideas, creativity, and cultural dialogue can thrive without physical limitations. This is only the first edition. Our vision is to expand globally — bringing international writers, thinkers, and cultural leaders into future editions — and transforming MDLF into one of the world’s most influential digital literary movements.”

Madism Digital’s Growth

In a short span, Madism Digital has emerged as a Malayalam digital media platform with audience engagement across social media ecosystems. In January 2026, the platform further strengthened its footprint with the launch of its official news website, reinforcing its role in shaping Kerala’s evolving digital journalism landscape.

Headquartered in Kerala, Madism Digital envisions MDLF as an annual global digital cultural summit, with future editions expected to feature international authors, cross-border collaborations, multilingual sessions, and an expanded global audience base.

Madism Digital E-Literature Festival 2026 (MDLF)

Asia’s First & Largest Fully Digital E-Literature Festival

Kerala | February 26 – March 1, 2026

A historic beginning — from Kerala to the world.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.