DIS Riverside Student Wins ₹1 Lakh at Master’s UnionStartup League Judged by MP Raghav Chadha

A student from Doon International School, Riverside has been recognised at the High School Startup League, an entrepreneurship-focused competition organised by Master’s Union that drew participation from an estimated 15,000 to 30,000 students across India. The event is part of a growing number of initiatives aimed at introducing school students to startup thinking and business fundamentals at an early stage. DIS Riverside Student Wins ₹1 Lakh at Master’s Union Startup League Judged by MP Raghav Chadha Following multiple rounds of evaluation, the competition shortlisted 15 finalists who were invited to present their business ideas on a national platform. Among them was Inayat, a student of Doon International School, Riverside. The selection process assessed participants on parameters such as originality of the idea, clarity of execution, and overall presentation. Inayat’s business concept was recognised during the final stage of the competition, where the student presented the idea before a panel of judges that included Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha. Based on the evaluation, the student was awarded a prize of ₹1 lakh. The recognition places Inayat among a small group of school-level participants who progressed through a highly competitive national selection process.

Doon International School

The participation in the High School Startup League followed an entrepreneurship workshop conducted by Master’s Union at the school campus. The workshop introduced students to foundational concepts such as identifying market opportunities, building a basic business model, and understanding how startups operate. It also familiarised participants with the structure of pitching ideas, which is a key component of startup competitions. Such workshops are increasingly being integrated into school-level programmes as institutions explore ways to expand learning beyond traditional academic subjects. These sessions typically focus on practical skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication, which are considered relevant in both higher education and professional environments. The High School Startup League itself reflects a broader trend of engaging younger students in entrepreneurial activities. By providing a structured platform for idea development and presentation, the competition enables participants to experience elements of the startup ecosystem, including pitching, feedback, and evaluation by industry professionals and public figures.

Doon International School