Dolphins TE Darren Waller doubtful vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller's official NFL return after a one-year retirement likely isn't going to happen in Week 1, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday.

Per McDaniel, Waller suffered a hip strain before Wednesday's practice and then suffered a setback on Thursday which is expected to keep him out of the Dolphins' season opener at Indianapolis on Sunday.

"While trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback," McDaniel said. "So what does that mean? It means he's being challenged. The most eager player to play has another challenge. I know he's up for it, but I don't think he's going to play this week, which wasn't planned."

In better news on the Dolphins' front, McDaniel said that wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane are both "absolutely" on track to play Sunday after they were listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice.

Waller, who turns 33 on Sept. 13, retired in June 2024 after one season with the New York Giants, citing health concerns and a loss of passion for football. However, he returned this summer, coming out of retirement on July 1 as he was traded to the Dolphins.

A former sixth-round pick, Waller had a pair of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders in 2019-20. He made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 after amassing a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Waller has 4,124 career receiving yards over eight NFL seasons with Baltimore , the Raiders and Giants .

Hill has had a tumultuous offseason in which he's publicly pondered his future in Miami. However, he remains on the team and a top target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 4,468 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons as a member of the Dolphins.

Achane has 1,707 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns since he was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Miami.

