Doon Defence Dreamers Announces 710+ NDA (II) 2025 Selections

Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD) — one of India’s institutes for NDA coaching in Dehradun — has announced a milestone of 710+ written selections in NDA/NA (II) 2025. This achievement , verified through the official UPSC NDA result, marks the institute’s highest single-session performance since it’s inception in 2014. DDD's NDA Foundation Course integrates school academics with defense preparation, fostering discipline and leadership.

This result reinforces DDD’s reputation in NDA exam preparation and reflects the growing trust among aspirants seeking structured, disciplined, and result-driven guidance for a defence career.

Verified by Official UPSC NDA Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the NDA/NA (II) 2025 written results on October 1, 2025, shortlisting candidates for the 156th NDA Course and 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

All successful candidates are required to register on joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks, as per UPSC instructions. Aspirants can verify their selection by locating their roll number in the official UPSC result PDF.

From 535 to 710+ Selections: Continued Progress and Consistency

With an increase from 535 selections last year to 710+ this session, Doon Defence Dreamers continues its focus on consistent outcomes in NDA coaching in India. The institute follows its 4-Pillar Framework, which ensures holistic preparation and measurable outcomes:

Disciplined Preparation Routine — A military-style timetable that builds both academic precision and personal discipline. Weekly Mock Tests & Analysis — Continuous assessments and in-depth analysis to refine exam performance. SSB-Focused Grooming from Day One — Training designed to nurture Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs) and leadership skills early on. 24×7 Faculty Mentorship — One-on-one guidance and round-the-clock academic support for every student.

Free SSB Coaching for NDA-II 2025 Written Qualifiers

All DDD students who cleared the NDA–II 2025 written exam are eligible for Free SSB Coaching in Dehradun, conducted by experienced GTOs, psychologists, and interviewing officers.

This initiative has supported several candidates — with 35 final SSB selections, including 6 women cadets, in the previous NDA 155 batch.

NDA Foundation Course: Shaping Future Officers from School

For aspirants beginning their journey after Class 10, DDD’s NDA Foundation Course integrates school academics with NDA-oriented preparation. This programme encourages discipline, leadership, and academic strength from an early stage — helping students transition into NDA aspirants and, eventually, defence officers.

Celebrating the Achievers

Among the successful candidates are:

Rishabh (1442483), Dev Ranjan Yadav (1449776), Amandeep Singh (1448254), Sarthak (5943367), Prince Mehra (5443311), Abhishek Kumar (0845428), Param Teotia (1452382), Balkesh Kumar Gupta (8041999), Himanshu Bairwa (5240506), Abhinav Rana (1449002) — and many more.

The DDD Philosophy: Right Guidance + Discipline + Evaluation = Success

Every milestone achieved by DDD reflects its commitment to structured preparation, ethical teaching, and student-centric mentorship.

“Our goal has never been just about results — it’s about building character, leadership, and integrity. The 710+ selections in NDA-II 2025 are proof that the right guidance and discipline can make every dream achievable,” said Team DDD.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.