Duke shrugs off health issues, sets sights on Siena

GREENVILLE, S.C. Duke enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a familiar goal and matching expectations as the No. 1 overall seed. HT Image

The Atlantic Coast Conference champion during the regular season and last week's tournament, Duke earned a No. 1 seed in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2010-11. The road to Indianapolis and the Final Four starts for the Blue Devils on Thursday afternoon with No. 16 Siena. The winner of the 8-9 matchup between Ohio State and TCU gets the winner of Duke-Siena on Saturday in the East Region.

Duke does stroll into the game with questions, none bigger than health. Injured starters Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster did not play in the ACC tournament.

Foster suffered a fractured right foot in the regular- season finale against North Carolina on March 7. Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted the junior guard is "still going to be a little while," but no hard timeline was shared.

Closer to returning is Ngongba, a sophomore averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds in 29 games . The 6-foot-11 center hasn't played since March 2 with a right foot injury.

"Obviously, Pat means so much for us," Scheyer said. "When you think about winning, he's been one of the 10 most impactful players in the country. The rim protection he provides for our team, his passing, his scoring."

But Scheyer told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Ngongba to take the court against the Saints.

"I think it's very unlikely that he plays," Scheyer said. "We're going to keep taking it day by day. And again, he's itching to play, but we're not quite there."

Of course, these are blueblood problems relative to the concerns Siena carries into the game.

Duke can still rely on ACC Player of the Year and the nation's ninth-leading scorer, Cameron Boozer, who was named first-team All-American this week. The son of Carlos Boozer a national champion with the Blue Devils in 2001 Cameron Boozer leads Duke in averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

His twin brother, Cayden Boozer, happens to be playing his best basketball of the season. Cayden Boozer had a season-high 16 points in both Duke's ACC semifinal and championship wins over Clemson and Virginia. A starter in just seven games, his contributions will be magnified for the banged-up Blue Devils.

"I'm just super proud of him," Cameron said of Cayden. "I've seen all the work he puts in. I know how great of a player he is. For him to come in with two guys down and really step up for us, I think it's going to give him tremendous confidence going into the tournament."

Siena , from just outside Albany, N.Y., travels to Greenville attempting to do the unthinkable as a nearly 30-point underdog. The Saints understand what they're up against. Still, head coach Gerry McNamara's team has fulfilled a dream season to this point, appearing in the bracket for the first time since 2010.

"I guarantee you every one of our players has had a lifelong dream of either playing for Duke or playing against them," McNamara said. "Just really, really happy for our guys. It's a great opportunity and a great experience for my group."

Scheyer won a national championship at Duke in 2010 as a player, and McNamara was a standout on Syracuse's 2003 title team. Leading the Saints to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in just his second season has made McNamara a hot name in the coaching cycle something far from the top of his mind.

"I've ignored just about everything and anything on the outside," McNamara said. "My most important focus right now is trying to get my team prepared mentally and physically for Duke."

The Saints are led by Gavin Doty at 17.9 points per game, followed by Justice Shoats and Francis Folefac .

Jack Batten, Field Level Media

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