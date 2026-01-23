Falcons name Tommy Rees as OC, retain 3

The Atlanta Falcons made the hiring of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees official on Thursday and also announced the retention of three members of the coaching staff. HT Image

Senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre will all return in 2026 as members of new head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Rees, 33, spent the 2025 season as the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator under Stefanski after serving as tight ends coach and passing game specialist in 2024. Stefanski yielded play-calling duties to Rees in November after Cleveland's 2-6 start.

The Browns ranked 31st in points per game , 30th in total yards , 27th in rushing yards and 31st in passing yards in 2025.

Rees served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame from 2020-22 and held the same roles at Alabama in 2023.

Atlanta hired veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan on Tuesday, announced defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was being retained on Monday and hired Stefanski last Saturday to replace fired head coach Raheem Morris.

Rees replaces Zac Robinson, who was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Rees played four seasons at quarterback for Notre Dame and completed 59.8% of his passes for 7,670 yards, 61 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 47 games.

Atlanta also hired Jacqueline Roberts as manager of coaching operations. She spent the past two seasons with the Browns.

