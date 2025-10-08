From Buffalo to Vancouver, a number of NHL executives enter the season on the hot seat

Kevyn Adams doesn’t need to hear the booing fans, read placards calling for his firing or field another question about his job security to appreciate what is on the line entering his sixth season as Sabres general manager. HT Image

Though Buffalo’s NHL-record 14-season playoff drought long predates his hiring, Adams knows there is only one way to change the negative narrative.

“We’ve got to win hockey games,” said Adams, who is in the final year of his contract.

“Honestly, I could stand up here all day and I can explain exactly why we’ve made the moves or what I’m excited about with our roster, and it really doesn’t matter,” he added. “We need to win. And I’m fully aware of that.”

In a league in which coaches have been replaced nearly twice as often as general managers over the past 20 years, Adams enters this season on the hottest of seats. The GM chairs appear warming in a handful of other markets, including Detroit, where Steve Yzerman enters his seventh season overseeing a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs in nine years.

There’s urgency in Anaheim for the Ducks to show signs of development entering their fourth season under GM Pat Verbeek. A similar case can be made for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, entering his fifth season. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin will be under scrutiny after locker room strife and coach Rick Tocchet’s abrupt departure after leading the Canucks to the playoffs in 2023.

Rangers GM Chris Drury could have been on the list after various on- and off-ice issues caused the New York Rangers to miss the playoffs last season. Instead, Drury earned a vote of confidence from ownership last spring in the form of a multiyear contract extension.

“Everyone here — players, management, staff — needs to take ownership of the season,” Drury said after firing coach Peter Laviolette in April. “Quite simply, we fell short across the board. Nobody here takes it lightly. We know our fans are frustrated, and they deserve a better season than this. That starts with me.”

As in most sports, general managers traditionally get a much longer leash than coaches. Since the 2005-06 season, the NHL has employed just over 120 GMs along with 215 coaches, not including those serving in interim capacities.

There were nine coaching changes made this offseason compared to three GM shuffles, including Seattle, where Jason Botterill took over after Ron Francis was promoted. The coaching carousel has spun so quickly that Lindy Ruff in Buffalo and Glen Gulutzan in Dallas are in their second stints with their teams.

In Detroit, Yzerman is on his third coach with Todd McLellan taking over after Derek Lalonde was fired after two seasons.

“We’re not completely tone deaf, obviously. We know the expectations and the hopes of our fan base and media as well,” Yzerman said of a Hockeytown market that’s not enjoyed the playoffs since 2016.

“How many years is it supposed to take, I don’t know. Is it four, is it five, is it 10 years?” he added before referring to Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch. “Ultimately, it’s ownership’s decision when they feel they’re not happy with the direction of the club or the plan. But Chris and I have spoken about it, and he’s understood the process and where we’re at.”

In Buffalo, the Sabres are on their third coach since 2020. And their roster is drastically changed, with Adams rebuilding through youth by trading Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens and most recently JJ Peterka, while cutting ties with Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson.

After being one win from qualifying for the 2023 playoffs, the Sabres have regressed in finishing with 84 points in 2023-24 and 79 last season. Adams acknowledged second-guessing himself for not making a move to spark the team during an 0-10-3 skid spanning November and December that essentially knocked the Sabres out of contention.

To his credit, Adams strengthened his front office by hiring former Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen to serve as a senior adviser and retired forward Eric Staal as a special assistant.

“I don’t get up every day thinking about my own situation. I’m going to get up every day trying to improve this team, trying to be the best leader I can be,” Adams said. “I believe in this group. And I believe we’re ready to take a big step this year.”

AP Hockey Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.

