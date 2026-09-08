From Essentials to Indulgence: How Men’s Grooming Is Evolving on Amazon.in

Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories, said, ‘Men's grooming on Amazon.in is growing 1.6X year-on-year, with customers moving beyond basic grooming to explore skincare, body care and fragrances. With this in mind, we are excited to launch PROWL’s expanded range on Amazon.in, including fragrances exclusive to Amazon. The range is designed around everyday utility and accessible pricing, qualities that align with what we see customers look for. As this category continues to grow, we remain focused on bringing customers greater choice and relevant products suited to their evolving grooming needs.”

Not too long ago, men’s grooming was largely defined by the basics: face wash, a shaving routine, and perhaps a deodorant. Today, that definition is evolvingThis evolution is creating new opportunities for brands to meet consumers with more specialized and diverse offerings. Men’s grooming on Amazon.in is growing 1.6X year-on-year, with customers increasingly moving beyond basic grooming to explore skincare, body care and fragrances. Tiger Shroff’s PROWL is one such example, entering its next phase of growth on Amazon.in with an expanded portfolio of over 18 products across these categories. At the brand’s launch event in Mumbai on 5 September 2026, held at MMA Matrix Wellness Centre., Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories, joined Tiger Shroff on stage to highlight this evolving consumer demand and the growing opportunity within the category. Tiger unveiled PROWL’s latest product line and shared his vision for the brand, reflecting on how men are increasingly seeking everyday grooming products that are simple, effective and accessible, while exploring fragrances and skincare suited to different needs and occasions.

Born Ready. Be Ready: Tiger Shroff’s Grooming Philosophy Tiger Shroff’s career has long been defined by strength and an emphasis on fitness and discipline. His personal style brings these elements together with a contemporary approach to wellness and self-care - an outlook that resonates with a generation increasingly viewing grooming as part of a broader lifestyle.

With PROWL, Shroff brings this philosophy into the grooming space, positioning it alongside fitness, wellness and everyday lifestyle rather than as a standalone category. The result is an approach to grooming that reflects how today’s consumers are increasingly thinking about looking and feeling their best.Tiger Shroff, Founder, Prowl, said: “PROWL has always come from a very real place for me. I wanted products that fit into the everyday life of the Indian man, products that are effective, uncomplicated and easy to use. We are not here to create a 10-step ritual or make skincare feel complicated with confusing language. We are here to make grooming simple, dependable and accessible, so men can feel confident, fresh and ready every day.”

The launch also marks PROWL’s first full-scale brand campaign featuring Tiger Shroff, bringing the “Born Ready. Be Ready.” philosophy to life.

Different Moments, Different Scents A key highlight of PROWL’s expanded portfolio is the launch of four premium fragrances, available exclusively on Amazon.in. Created around distinct moments and moods, the collection reflects the growing role of fragrance in men’s everyday grooming and personal expression, with each perfume designed to complement a different occasion.

Fresh Start: A bright, refreshing blend of citrus and marine notes designed to kick-start the day. Mandarin, Orange, Bergamot and Litchi come together with Marine Sea Salt, Tonka, Cashmere and Ambaroxan for a crisp, contemporary finish.

Active Rush: An energetic fragrance that blends fresh and woody notes, designed for active and post-workout moments. Lavender, Mint, Bergamot, Lemon and Pear are layered with Cinnamon, Clary Sage, Ambaroxan, Patchouli, Cedarwood and Virginia Vanilla.

Alpha Wood: A deeper woody fragrance created as a confident signature scent for everyday wear. Orange and Grapefruit meet Pink Pepper and Geranium, grounded by Vetivert, Cedarwood and Patchouli.

Dark Instinct: A warm, spicy fragrance designed for date nights and evening occasions. Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Bergamot lead into a heart of Jasmine and Dates, with Vanilla and Tonka Bean adding a warm, indulgent finish As men move beyond basic grooming, marketplaces such as Amazon.in are playing an increasingly important role in helping consumers discover a wider range of specialized products suited to their individual needs. For PROWL, its expanded presence on Amazon.in marks the next phase of the brand’s growth, bringing its approach to simple, effective and accessible grooming to a broader audience.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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