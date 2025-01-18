Game, Set, Match: The Indian Open 2025 is About to Begin

The Indian Open 2025, scheduled to take place from February 3rd to 9th in Mumbai, will bring together a diverse array of pickleball players worldwide. Organized by Global Sports, the tournament will feature over 1200+ players in 30 indoor air conditioned courts competing in various categories. From Left to right: Global sports partners- Yuvraj Ruia, Shashank Khaitan, Niraj Jain, Hemal Jain, Suresh Bhansali & Divyesh Jain

A unique aspect of the Indian Open is its team-based format. Over 900 players were selected through a draft system to form ten elite teams. These teams are supported by notable figures from Indian entertainment and business, including Bollywood actors and entrepreneurs.

Pickleball's Growth in India

Pickleball has seen a significant surge in popularity in India over the past year and a half. With over 50,000 players and nearly 1,000 courts across the country, the sport has gained popularity in both major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, as well as smaller towns such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Ambala. This rapid growth can be attributed to its accessibility and ease of learning.

Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, the sport is easy to learn, with a smaller court and minimal equipment. As a result, it appeals to a broad demographic, making it ideal for India’s diverse population. Shashank Khaitan, partner at Global Sports, says, "When pickleball first started, many people in India didn’t know about it. But it picked up fast, and more people now want to watch it. The way it’s captured has become very viewer-friendly. If there’s ever a time to take this sport higher, it’s now.”

Movie-maker and pickleball enthusiast Karan Johar expressed his excitement about pickleball’s potential for growth in India, “I realize that pickleball is going global. It has become a part of pop culture, and pop culture is what defines relevance. There are very few sports that are truly embedded in pop culture. I picked up pickling as a sport after a long hiatus of 34 years. So that's how inclusive and accommodating it is as a sport.”

Key Features of the Indian Open

The draft system ensures a blend of experienced international players and promising Indian talent, creating a dynamic and competitive environment. Team Ownership: The involvement of prominent figures from various fields adds a unique dimension to the tournament, bringing increased visibility and support to the sport.

"We received great responses from all over the world. We shortlisted 110 players, and that was quite a difficult job for us", said Hemal Jain, Founder and Partner, of Global Sports.

Some of India’s finest talents, including Aryaan Bhatia and Snehal Patil, Arjun Singh, and Aditya Singh are set to take the court. They’ll be joined by international stars like American pros Richard Livornese Jr., Collin Shick, Rob Nunnery, and Taiwan’s Pei-Chuan,-Kao

On the women’s side, India’s Mihika Yadav will be competing alongside America’s Riley Bohnert, and the Netherlands’ Roos Van Reek (currently in Australia), adding even more firepower to the competition.

The Teams

The tournament will feature ten teams, each with a distinctive identity and backed by influential owners. These include:

Delhi Snipers: Owned by Jai Gandhi and Krysh Bajaj an entrepreneur and co-founder of REVIV India.

Owned by Anshuman Ruia, part of Essar's leadership in renewable energy. Goa Gladiators: Owned by a group of 4 friends, Sachin Bhansali, Samrat Zhaveri, Atul Rawat, and Rajesh Adwani with a shared passion for fitness and sport

Owned by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Kolkata Kings: Owned by the Vora Family, Varun Vora, Dhruv Mehta, Rohan Khemka, and Shivaan Ghia, leaders in various sectors including specialty chemicals and healthcare.

The Future of Pickleball in India

The Indian Open 2025 is expected to play a significant role in further popularizing pickleball in India. “We’ve built trust and credibility over the years, and the world has noticed. We can’t wait to show you what we’re all about,” says Yuvraj from Global Sports. The upcoming Indian Open 2025 in February will be a mix of competition, athleticism, strategy, and entertainment. With continued growth at the grassroots level and increased infrastructure development, the sport has the potential to become a prominent fixture in the Indian sporting landscape.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.