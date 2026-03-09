GarageWalle Aims to Organise Servicing Across India’s Two-Wheeler Market
GarageWalle is transforming India's disorganised two-wheeler servicing industry by creating a standardised, tech-enabled network of local garages.
India has over 200 million two-wheelers, yet vehicle servicing remains largely unorganised, with customers often facing long wait times, unclear billing and inconsistent service quality. This gap was discussed on a recent episode of The Success Playbook, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai.
On the episode, GarageWalle co-founders Adarsh Toshniwal and Dipak Rakhde spoke about how the company is building a tech-enabled, city-wide two-wheeler servicing network aimed at bringing structure and standardisation to India’s aftermarket.
Instead of operating individual garages, GarageWalle works by onboarding local service centres into a common platform supported by standard operating procedures, technician training for BS-6 vehicles, transparent pricing, genuine spare parts and digital service tracking. The approach is designed to improve customer visibility while enabling local garages to scale.
The model has been tested in Nagpur, where the company onboarded over 100 garages, supplied spare parts to the garages at their doorstep through an app, established daily service bookings and implemented a pickup-and-drop system. Following this validation, GarageWalle is expanding through a city franchise model, where partners manage the servicing network.
With more than 80% of India’s two-wheeler aftermarket still unorganised, and rising demand for trained technicians driven by newer vehicle technologies, the company plans to build 200 city-level servicing networks by 2030, positioning itself to scale across multiple Indian cities.
