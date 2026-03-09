GarageWalle Aims to Organise Servicing Across India’s Two-Wheeler Market

India has over 200 million two-wheelers, yet vehicle servicing remains largely unorganised, with customers often facing long wait times, unclear billing and inconsistent service quality. This gap was discussed on a recent episode of The Success Playbook, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai. GarageWalle is tackling India's unorganised two-wheeler servicing market by onboarding local garages into a tech-enabled platform. (GarageWalle)

On the episode, GarageWalle co-founders Adarsh Toshniwal and Dipak Rakhde spoke about how the company is building a tech-enabled, city-wide two-wheeler servicing network aimed at bringing structure and standardisation to India’s aftermarket.

Instead of operating individual garages, GarageWalle works by onboarding local service centres into a common platform supported by standard operating procedures, technician training for BS-6 vehicles, transparent pricing, genuine spare parts and digital service tracking. The approach is designed to improve customer visibility while enabling local garages to scale.