India’s construction sector, one of the fastest-growing globally, has entered a pivotal phase driven by rapid urbanisation, sustained infrastructure expansion, and rising demand for sustainable materials. Currently valued at approximately USD 1.21 trillion, the sector is projected to grow beyond USD 2.13 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1%. A similar growth trajectory is visible in the home improvement and residential electrical ecosystem, as homeowners increasingly prioritise safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility. Green Wires focuses on sustainability in India’s built environment

These shifts are creating a conducive environment for advanced building materials such as Polycab’s Green Wire range, which supports energy efficiency and safety through the use of certified, high-performance electrical products.

Sustainability Creating New Opportunities As India advances its ambition of becoming a global leader in sustainable construction, environmental performance is emerging as a critical decision-making factor. Residential and commercial buildings account for a significant share of the country’s electricity consumption, presenting a strong opportunity for reducing emissions and mitigating fire risks caused by electrical inefficiencies.

Electrical infrastructure, including wiring, switchgear, lighting, conduits, and smart cable systems, plays a foundational role in how homes and businesses operate. Optimising these systems opens substantial opportunities to enhance energy efficiency, improve safety standards, and reduce the environmental footprint of the built environment.

Government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the National Infrastructure Pipeline are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient and environmentally responsible construction practices. Residential complexes and integrated townships are increasingly being designed with a focus on durability, reliability, and low-carbon materials to meet long-term sustainability objectives.

Challenges and Solutions Despite this progress, the transition toward greener construction faces several structural challenges. Continued reliance on substandard wiring, limited awareness of eco-friendly electrical products, and fragmented supply chains contribute to inconsistent adoption of best practices. Additionally, many buildings remain vulnerable to toxic emissions from poor-quality insulation and energy losses caused by inefficient electrical systems, underscoring the need for reliable and certified wiring solutions.

Addressing these challenges, Polycab’s Green Wire portfolio integrates advanced material engineering with strict adherence to domestic and international standards. Manufactured using high-purity copper and low-smoke halogen insulation, these wires are designed to reduce heat generation, minimise energy loss, and significantly limit toxic fumes in the event of a fire.

Polycab’s Green Wire products comply with standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS). This makes them well-suited for developers and project owners seeking green building certifications such as IGBC, GRIHA, and LEED.

Further strengthening its sustainability leadership, Polycab became the first Indian company to receive GreenPro certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry–Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC) for its Green Wire+ in the house-wires category. This certification validates the product’s environmental performance across its lifecycle, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to usage and disposal.

Building a Greener Economy As India progresses toward a low-carbon and sustainable economy, the construction and home improvement sectors are poised for significant transformation. Studies indicate that energy-efficient wiring and electrical systems can reduce overall energy consumption by 10–15%, while enhancing safety and long-term durability.

Wire and cable manufacturers that prioritise innovation, regulatory compliance, and alignment with green building frameworks will play a vital role in this transition. By enabling safer electrical infrastructure and supporting energy efficiency, such players will help strengthen India’s expanding residential and construction ecosystem while advancing the country’s broader sustainability goals.

Green Wire Plus - https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0G7F5DSPN?th=1">https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0G7F5DSPN?th=1

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!