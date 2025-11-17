Greenbay Infrastructure Private Limited, one of NCR’s leading real estate developers, has announced the grand launch of The Monarque, an exclusive luxury residential development within the prestigious Greenbay Golf Village at Sector 22D, Yamuna Expressway. Envisioned with an investment of approximately Rs. 400 crore, the project spans 4.22 acres and aims to redefine golf-side luxury living in the National Capital Region. Greenbay unveils ‘The Monarque’ - luxury project at Yamuna Expressway, eyes ₹ 1000 Cr. revenue in launch phase

With a projected revenue potential of around Rs. 1000 crore, The Monarque marks Greenbay Infrastructure’s bold step toward shaping the future of the Yamuna Expressway real estate corridor. Being part of one of the lowest density developments, The Monarque offers a limited collection of approximately 300 residences across three elegant 28-storey towers, featuring spacious 3.5 and 4.5 BHK homes crafted for those seeking contemporary elegance, privacy, and a lifestyle steeped in sophistication.

Mohit Kumar, Head Strategy at Greenbay Infrastructure, shared, “The Monarque is designed as a statement in modern luxury, harmonizing world-class architecture with the serene charm of golf-course living. It is a reflection of our vision to deliver not just premium homes, but holistic living experiences centered on wellness, exclusivity, and connected community life. The Yamuna Expressway is emerging as NCR’s next major growth hub, and The Monarque will stand as a testament to that transformation.”

Residents of The Monarque at Greenbay Golf Village will enjoy a curated selection of premium amenities, including an all-weather swimming pool, wellness-focused gym, restaurant and bar, indoor games zone, mini golf course, multipurpose court, and more. The project’s grand double-height lobbies, 18-metre-wide boulevard entrance, and vehicle-free internal zones ensure a luxurious and tranquil environment. Every home features large balconies, expansive windows, and private deck jacuzzis—melding natural light, ventilation, and timeless elegance into everyday life.

Strategically located on the Yamuna Expressway, The Monarque is seamlessly connected to prominent institutional, industrial, and lifestyle destinations. The project enjoys unmatched proximity to the Patanjali Industrial Park (2 mins), Electronic Hub (2 mins), Eastern Peripheral Expressway (3 mins), Buddh International Circuit (3 mins), Gautam Buddha University (6 mins), and the SEZ Zone (6 mins). Future growth catalysts such as the upcoming Film City (7 mins), Medical Device Park (7 mins), and the Noida International Airport at Jewar (15 mins) position The Monarque as one of the most promising real estate investment opportunities in NCR. Additionally, with Advant Business Park just 20 minutes away, the project offers seamless access to both leisure and corporate hubs.

About Greenbay Infrastructure Private Limited

Greenbay Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned real estate developer recognized for creating iconic residential address that blend luxury, sustainability, and innovation. Its flagship project, Greenbay Golf Village, spreads over 100 acres along the Yamuna Expressway and hosts a world-class 12-hole Golf Course, The Club Harbor, and premium plotted development that redefine upscale golf-side living. Committed to excellence and community-driven design, Greenbay Infrastructure continues to shape future-ready smart townships that reflect its philosophy of building enduring value and enriching lifestyles.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

