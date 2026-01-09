HD Construction Equipment Showcases R210E Excavator at EXCON, Highlighting Rental Equipment Capabilities

HD Construction Equipment India has expanded its 20-excavator portfolio with the launch of the Hyundai R210E, a machine developed to meet the evolving needs of India’s general construction, infrastructure and rental equipment market. Designed for high utilisation, reliability, and operating efficiency, the R210E delivers consistent performance while supporting returns for rental fleet owners. HD Construction Equipment India introduces the Hyundai R210E excavator, enhancing its portfolio for the construction and rental sectors. (HD Construction Equipment )

Power and Fuel Efficiency

The Hyundai R210E is powered by the proven Cummins 6BT engine, known for its performance, durability, and serviceability. Built to handle demanding job-site conditions, the engine supports high uptime—an important factor for rental operations. Supporting this is a newly optimised hydraulic system along with ECO Mode, enabling up to 5% lower fuel consumption, helping reduce operating costs and improve overall profitability.

R210E specifications include:

Operating weight: 20,245–20,395 kg

Gross power: 140 HP @ 2,000 rpm

Bucket capacity: 0.87–0.92 cubic metres

Boom length: 5.7 metres

Arm options: 2.2 metres and 2.4 metres These specifications make the R210E suitable for a range of on-site applications requiring consistent digging and grading operations.

Built for General Construction

Designed to perform across diverse applications, the R210E features a structure capable of withstanding continuous vibrations and tough working environments. Whether deployed for earthwork, general construction, infrastructure projects, or sand mining, the excavator delivers reliable output with reduced downtime, making it suitable for high-utilisation rental operations.

Lower Operating Cost and Enhanced Comfort

A key strength of the Hyundai R210E is its lower operating and maintenance cost, supported by fuel-efficient performance, durable components, and simplified service access. These features help rental customers achieve better lifecycle economics and ROI. The excavator also offers an operator-friendly spacious air-conditioned cabin with ergonomic controls, improved visibility, and reduced noise and vibration levels- ensuring longer working hours and productivity.

Smarter Fleet Management with Hi-Track

To support fleet operations, the R210E comes with Hi-Track remote monitoring technology. This system enables real-time tracking of machine location, operating hours, fuel consumption, and maintenance schedules, helping fleet owners manage asset utilisation, plan preventive maintenance, and reduce unplanned downtime.

A Customer-Focused Addition to Hyundai’s Portfolio

With the introduction of the R210E, HD Construction Equipment, India continues its focus on delivering customer-centric, value-driven solutions. Built for rentals and engineered for returns, the Hyundai R210E is positioned as a reliable and fuel-efficient excavator for India’s expanding rental equipment market.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.