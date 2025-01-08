How Graphene is upping exterior paint standards with durability

For decades, Asian Paints has been a significant player in innovation, shaping how homes are protected and beautified to reflect the vision of their residents. With a legacy built-on forward-thinking solutions, the brand has incorporated advanced technology into its offerings, influencing industry trends. As a result, the brand provides a range of durable, high-quality, and thoughtfully designed products that improve everyday living, establishing Asian Paints as a trusted name in the Indian market. Asian Paints: Discover the Toughness of Graphene-Powered Apex Ultima Protek

Over the years, the brand has introduced several industry-first advancements such as Apex, the first exterior emulsion, and the integration of Teflon surface protection in Royale, its luxury interior paint. The SmartCare range offers simplified waterproofing solutions, addressing common concerns with practical and efficient approaches. With each innovation, Asian Paints has contributed to raising industry standards and helping homeowners make informed decisions for their living spaces.

Laminate your Home with Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek

Asian Paints continues to lead the way in the decorative paint category by redefining performance and durability with innovation. Its flagship exterior paint, Apex Ultima Protek, known as the ‘Lamination Paint’ for its superior protection and finish, has now been enhanced with the integration of Graphene. This advanced exterior solution offers robust protection against the harshest elements of nature. With a 12-year warranty, Apex Ultima Protek powered by Graphene ensures lasting durability and performance, giving homeowners peace of mind and quality exteriors.

Graphene, recognised as the lightest yet strongest material ever tested, is a remarkable achievement in modern science. With tensile strength greater than diamond, it offers exceptional durability. By incorporating Graphene into its paint, Asian Paints has introduced enhanced toughness, creating a -strong barrier for homes. Apex Ultima Protek doesn’t just coat walls but also strengthens them, providing resilience against India’s varied climatic conditions—from intense heat to heavy monsoons and UV fading, all while maintaining the appearance and durability of homes.

To mark this new offering, Asian Paints has launched a campaign, ‘The Safe House’, featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. The TVC presents Kapoor as a spy navigating dangerous missions while relying on the ultimate safety of a secure, impenetrable safe house. This metaphor encapsulates the essence of Apex Ultima Protek powered by Graphene—its ability to stand strong against relentless external forces, much like the fortified walls of a safe house.

Protect your dream house with Apex Ultima Protek by Asian Paints

The launch of Apex Ultima Protek marks another step in the ongoing innovation in the decorative paint industry. With several accolades recognizing its advancements, the brand continues to introduce technologies that simplify and improve the lives of homeowners. Apex Ultima Protek is designed to provide protection against challenging weather conditions, helping to maintain the appearance of your walls over time.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.