How the National University of Singapore’s MTech Programme Can Elevate Your Career. Know more

The country offers something for every student – there is a wide range of academic programs available across its many universities, right from undergraduate to postgraduate levels, and covering fields like engineering, business, computer science, and liberal arts. Over the years, the country has emerged as a multicultural hub where people from different backgrounds coexist in harmony. This culture has a trickle effect on learning institutions where students get an opportunity to become global citizens and thrive in an atmosphere that fosters cultural exchange and perspectives.

Each year, many Indian students choose to study at prestigious institutions such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), ranking 8th eighth worldwide and 1st first in Asia in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, released on June 4, 2024. The university is known for its technology courses, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

There are also courses for working professionals looking to upgrade their skill set. If you wish to apply for postgraduate study at NUS, Singapore, you could consider the below-mentioned courses for which admissions will open soon.

Master of Technology in Artificial Intelligence Systems (MTech AIS) &

Master of Technology in Software Engineering (MTech SE)

Focusing on the core concepts, techniques, and methods of Artificial Intelligence (including Generative AI where applicable), the MTech AIS programme teaches you how to apply these principles to create sophisticated Artificial Intelligence Systems. You will gain both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to excel as an AI Systems specialist. Additionally, the programme prepares you to lead the development of AI Systems, enabling you to deliver effective and innovative business solutions for your organisation.

This versatile course covers a wide range of applications, including enterprise LLMS, chatbots, robotics, autonomous vehicles, intelligent sensing systems, the Internet of Things, Smart City projects, and Industry 4.0, while ensuring business impact through AI system delivery.

Eligibility: Graduates with relevant work experience in IT-related jobs (preferably with 1-year relevant work experience)

Duration: 1-year Full-Time inclusive of a 5-month guaranteed paid industry internship. Post-study Stay-back available.

Master of Technology in Enterprise Business Analytics (MTech EBAC)

The NUS Master of Technology in Enterprise Business Analytics programme (MTech EBAC) is for anyone seeking specialist, expert, and leadership positions in data science. The program is meticulously crafted to meet the industry’s pressing need for adept data scientists and machine learning specialists, with a keen focus on their role in advancing enterprises through the power of data and AI.

The course offers holistic training in key aspects of data science and AI, from exploratory data analysis and predictive modelling to natural language processing, recommender systems, and big data engineering. Professionals will be equipped with the essential technical expertise to harness data, machine learning, and enabling technologies to develop and deploy effective data-driven solutions. These solutions are designed not only to enhance decision-making processes but also to optimise operations, drive profitability and elevate overall user experiences within enterprises.

Eligibility: Candidates preferably with 1-year relevant work experience with quantitative skills; and a Bachelor’s degree preferably in Finance, Accountancy, Mathematics, Statistics, Econometrics, Management Science, Engineering, Computer Science & IT, etc.

Duration: 1-year Full-Time inclusive of a 5-month guaranteed paid industry internship. Post-study Stay-back available

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.