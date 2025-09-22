How to Know If Your Glucometer Is Giving You Trustworthy Readings

For many people living with diabetes, checking blood sugar at home is a familiar part of the day. It might happen quietly before breakfast, after lunch, or sometime between chores. But the number that appears on that small screen can carry weight. It might influence what you eat next, whether you adjust your dose, or simply how you feel about your control that day. Glucometer Readings

That’s why it’s natural to wonder, now and then, can I trust this number?

Accuracy isn’t about expecting perfection from every single reading. Instead, it’s about being assured that your glucometer readings are close enough to your actual blood glucose levels to reliably guide safe decisions for your health.

What Do Experts Mean by “Accurate”?

Medical experts generally don’t define glucometer accuracy as an “exact match” with lab results. Even lab reports provide a range next to the reading for patients to know whether their values are within the high and low range of a particular test.

Instead, a reading is generally considered clinically acceptable if it meets the thresholds set by the ISO 15197:2013 standard, which is widely followed by manufacturers. According to this:

When your glucose level is below 100 mg/dL, a result is considered accurate if ≥95% of the glucose measured values falls within ±15 mg/dL of standardised laboratory reference values.

When it’s 100 mg/dL or higher, ≥95% of the glucose measured values should fall within ±15% of standardised laboratory reference values.

These ranges are designed to ensure that treatment decisions, like adjusting insulin or skipping a snack, can be made safely in consultation with your doctor.

A post‐market performance follow‐up study titled “Monitoring of the Analytical Performance of Four Different Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems”, which looked at meter performance in Indian settings, found that devices such as the Accu-Chek Guide and Accu-Chek Instant performed well under these standards, with over 99% of readings falling into the clinically safe zones (A or B) of the Consensus Error Grid.

But it’s worth remembering: accuracy depends on how the meter is used, not just on the brand or model.

What Might Influence Your Reading?

Even the most reliable glucometer may show a reading that feels off from time to time. Often, this has less to do with the meter itself and more to do with real-world conditions.

1. Finger Hygiene

If there’s food residue, lotion, or even sweat on your skin, it may affect the blood sample. Even something as harmless as fruit juice can cause the drop of blood to reflect sugar on the skin, not in the bloodstream.¹ ²

What may help: Wash and dry your hands well before testing. If that’s not possible, consider wiping away the first drop of blood and using the second one instead.

2. Sample Collection

Pressing the finger too hard can mix interstitial fluid with blood, which may dilute the sample. Likewise, applying too little blood or smearing it across the strip might cause errors.³

What may help: Let the blood drop form naturally. Avoid dabbing or squeezing, and follow the sample size recommended by your meter.

3. Test Strip Storage ⁴ ⁵

Strips are sensitive to air, moisture, and heat. An expired strip, or one left out in a humid room, might not perform as expected.

What may help: Store strips in their original container with the lid tightly closed. Keep them in a cool, dry place, away from kitchens and bathrooms.

4. Body-Related Factors ⁴ ⁵

Some health conditions, vitamin supplements or medications, such as Paracetamol, could cause minor shifts in results depending on the meter brand.

What may help: Track any changes with your physician’s guidance, especially if you’ve started new medicines or feel unwell.

How Can You Tell If the Readings Are Reliable?

Even with the best devices, it’s natural to wonder if the numbers on your glucometer reflect what’s truly going on in your body. Fortunately, there are a few ways to check that your readings may be staying within a reasonable range, without needing to second-guess every result.

Check for ISO Compliance

Meters that meet ISO 15197:2013 are tested under controlled lab conditions. According to A Targeted Literature Review: Accuracy, Precision, Sensitivity, and Patient Preferences of Accu-Chek® Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, both the Accu-Chek Guide and Accu-Chek Instant consistently delivered readings within acceptable accuracy limits.

Tip: Look for ISO compliance details in your meter’s manual or packaging.

Watch for patterns, not one-off results

A single unusual reading might not mean your device is faulty. But if you notice several inconsistent values in a row, or if your meter shows results that don’t align with your physical symptoms, it may be time to look into possible issues.

What to check: Try using a fresh test strip, a new lancet, and retesting immediately. If things still seem off, consider whether storage, temperature, or strip expiry might be a factor.

The Often-Overlooked Role of Strips

Your test strip may influence the result just as much as the meter. Many accuracy issues in SMBG stem from how strips are stored or handled.

Here are a few things that may compromise strip performance: ⁴ ⁵

Strips exposed to humid air for long durations

Storage near heat sources, such as stovetops or near windows exposed to sunlight

Expired strips being used inadvertently

Touching the test area of the strip with contaminated fingers

Simple advice: Handle strips gently, keep the cap tightly closed, and check expiry dates regularly.

Does the Age of the Meter Matter?

Over time, meters may experience wear and tear, particularly if they’ve been dropped, stored improperly, or exposed to moisture or battery leakage. Even if the meter still switches on, issues like display flicker, strip detection errors, or calibration drift may affect accuracy.

While there’s no fixed replacement schedule, periodic checks can help ensure the device still aligns with current accuracy standards. When in doubt, it’s best to ask your HCP whether your current device still meets expected standards.

A Summary: What May Help You Feel More Confident in Your Numbers

A few everyday habits may support better consistency, without adding effort:

Wash and dry hands properly before every check

Discard first drop and use a second one

Use a fresh lancet each time (in addition to the safety factor, it may help reduce discomfort too)

Avoid testing right after handling food items. If testing is a must post food consumption, then ensure hands are cleaned thoroughly after handling food, prior to testing

Store your meter and strips as per standard recommendations

Never reuse old or expired strips

Keep track of changes in your symptoms and the corresponding glucose measurements. Discuss with your doctor if needed

Some modern meters also come with helpful features like:

Alerts for expired test strips

Warnings when the blood sample is too small

The ability to sync readings to mobile apps or digital logs

These are designed to minimise common testing errors and make monitoring easier to manage day to day.

Final Thoughts: Trust Is Built Over Time

Blood sugar monitoring is never about chasing perfect numbers, it’s about using those numbers to guide better choices. When you’re using a well-maintained glucometer correctly, and your strips are in good condition, your readings are likely to be accurate enough to act on, in consultation with your doctor.

If you ever find yourself unsure, you’re not alone, and it’s always okay to speak to your doctor about it. A brief check-in might be all it takes to confirm things or suggest a small tweak.

Because in the end, accuracy isn’t about absolute precision. It’s about building confidence, step by step, in the tools that help you stay in charge of your health.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of Roche Diabetes Care India Pvt. Ltd. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.